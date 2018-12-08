Here’s how area senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Dec. 7.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Dec. 7 (the House conducted no votes):

Consumer bureau chief: By a vote of 50 for and 49 against, the Senate on Dec. 6 confirmed Kathleen L. Kraninger as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. As a deputy to White House budget chief and CFPB acting director Mick Mulvaney, she has embraced the Trump administration’s dismantling of the Obama-era agency. Kraninger has also worked at the departments of Homeland Security and Transportation. Democrats said that in addition to lacking experience in the fields of consumerism and finance, she is lukewarm toward the bureau’s original mission of expanding legal protections for customers in everyday financial transactions with banks and credit firms. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Not voting: None

Bernard McNamee, energy regulator: Voting 50-49, the Senate on Dec. 6 confirmed Bernard L. McNamee, the Department of Energy’s policy chief, for a seat on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil. In previous positions, McNamee, an attorney, represented utility firms in regulatory actions and worked for conservative interest groups. His nomination was disputed by Democrats over his record of promoting fossil fuels, downplaying clean energy, dismissing climate change and urging government subsidies of coal-fired and nuclear power plants on grounds of national security. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: Congress will debate fiscal 2019 spending and a five-year farm bill in the week of Dec. 10.