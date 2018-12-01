Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Nov. 30.

HOUSE

National flood insurance: The House on Nov. 29 voted, 350 for and 46 against, to extend the National Flood Insurance Program through Dec. 7, averting a program closure set to occur Nov. 30. The House last year passed a long-term extension, now stalled in the Senate, that has proved controversial over its partial privatization of the federally run program. Already more than $20 billion in debt despite a recent taxpayer bailout of $16 billion, the program — without reforms — is expected to take on red ink at an accelerated pace as hurricanes and flooding become increasingly destructive as a result of global warming, which the GOP-led Congress has declined to address with legislation. Nearly 5 million residential and commercial properties located in flood plains in 22,000 communities are covered by national flood insurance.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside,

Senate

U. S.withdrawal from Yemen war: The Senate on Nov. 28 voted, 63-37, to discharge from the Committee on Foreign Relations a measure that would end U.S. military support of a Saudi-led coalition waging war on Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. A yes vote was to advance SJ Res 54 toward debate on the Senate floor that could occur soon.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Thomas Farr judicial nomination: In a preliminary vote, the Senate on Nov. 28 narrowly advanced the nomination of Thomas A. Farr, an attorney in private practice, to become a federal judge for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The tally was 51 for and 50 against, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the deciding vote. But Tim Scott, R-S.C., said later he would ultimately vote against Farr, effectively sinking the nomination. Farr drew mainly Democratic opposition because of his legal work defending Republican-sponsored voting restrictions and gerrymanders in North Carolina that courts found to be discriminatory toward African Americans.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: Congress will debate a fiscal 2019 spending bill in the week of Dec. 3 in hopes of averting a pre-Christmas Day partial shutdown of the government.