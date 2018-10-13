Here’s how the state’s senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Oct. 12. The House was in recess.

Short-term insurance, pre-existing conditions: By a vote of 50 for and 50 against, the Senate on Oct. 10 affirmed a Trump administration rule under which states, starting this month, can authorize the sale of “short-term, limited-duration” health insurance in the individual market as an alternative to Affordable Care Act coverage. Such policies cost far less because they omit the ACA’s required “essential health benefits,” including coverage of consumers with pre-existing conditions and a prohibition on annual or lifetime coverage limits. Critics call this “junk insurance” that would weaken the 2010 health law by siphoning off younger and healthier individuals, while supporters say it offers an affordable choice to people seeking relief from the ACA’s tangle of regulations. The vote occurred during debate on SJ Res 63.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Funding water infrastructure: By a vote of 99 for and one against, the Senate on Oct. 10 passed a multiyear funding bill (S 3021) that would authorize $4.4 billion for safe drinking water programs administered by the Environmental Protection Agency, $3.7 billion for Army Corps of Engineers projects to improve the navigation of U.S. waterways and additional sums for local projects to control overflows during rainstorms and help coastal communities deal with rising sea levels caused by climate change. In addition, the bill would fund programs to restore shorelines and wetlands, fix irrigation systems, speed approval of hydropower projects and prevent Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Jeffrey Clark, assistant attorney general: By a vote of 52 for and 45 against, the Senate on Oct. 11 confirmed Jeffrey B. Clark, a partner in a Washington, D.C., law firm, as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. He was second-in-command of the division during part of the George W. Bush administration.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general: By a vote of 50 for and 47 against, the Senate on Oct. 11 confirmed Eric S. Dreiband, a partner in a Washington, D.C., law firm, as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. He was general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from 2003-2005.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

The House and Senate are in recess until the week of Nov. 12.