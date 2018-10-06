Here’s how area senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Oct. 6.

Senate

Brett Kavanaugh nomination: The Senate on Oct. 5 agreed, 50-48, to approve the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh, a federal appeals judge, as an associate justice on the Supreme Court. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — the lone Republican to break with her party — voting “present” instead of “no” to accommodate a colleague who could not attend and would have voted “yes.” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was the lone Democrat to support Kavanaugh. The final result was expected; all senators had announced their intentions by Friday, after the nomination cleared a crucial procedural hurdle in a 51-49 vote.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Combating opioids scourge: By a vote of 98-1, the Senate on Oct. 3 gave final congressional approval to a package of 70 bills that would authorize $500 million over three years for state and local programs to fight the growing national addiction to illicit drugs including opioids. The bill would require the Postal Service to develop technology for detecting substances including fentanyl in packages from abroad just as private carriers must do. In addition, the bill would increase the number of recovery facilities for drug addicts; allow up to 30 days of Medicaid coverage of opioid addicts age 21 to 64 who are inpatients in mental institutions; expand government and private research into nonaddictive pain therapies; allow Medicaid reimbursement for treating infants born with addictions, and expand telemedicine access in rural areas. The dissenting vote was cast by Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Aviation, disaster aid, FEMA: By a vote of 93-6, the Senate on Oct. 3 gave final congressional approval to a bill (HR 302) that would budget $90 billion for aviation programs including airport improvements over five years while reauthorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency through September 2023 and requiring it to allocate a larger share of its resources to mitigating damage from disasters. The bill also would authorize $1.68 billion in relief to victims of Hurricane Florence and Western wildfires this year. In addition, the bill empowers security agencies including the FBI to shoot down drones deemed a “credible threat” to individuals or federal facilities; requires airlines to grant attendants 10 hours of rest between flights, up from eight at present; sets minimum dimensions for passenger seats; prohibits the bumping of passengers already on board; bars the use of cellphones for in-flight calls; subsidizes passenger service to smaller cities and upgrades in-fight accommodations for handicapped passengers.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Voting no: None

Not voting: None

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate schedule for the week of Oct. 8 was to be announced. The House is in recess until the week of Nov. 12.