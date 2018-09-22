Here’s how area senators voted on major issues during the week ending Sept. 21. The House was in recess.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area senators voted on major issues during the week ending Sept. 21 (the House was in recess):

$854 billion appropriations bill: Voting 93-7, the Senate on Sept. 18 agreed to the conference report on

an $854 billion appropriations bill (HR 6157) that would provide $675 billion for the Department of Defense, $90.1 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services, $71.4 billion for the Department of Education, $12.1 billion for the Department of Labor and nearly $6 billion for other agencies and programs in fiscal 2019. The military budget would fund a 2.6 percent pay raise for those in uniform while providing $68.1 billion for combat operations abroad and more than $57 billion for active-duty, family and retiree health care. The bill also would appropriate $3.7 billion for addressing opioid addiction; $2.3 billion for Alzheimer`s research; $445 million for charter schools; another $445 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and $95 million in grants to help K-12 schools prevent and recover from classroom shootings. A yes vote was to agree to the conference report.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Programs to combat opioids scourge: By a vote of 99-1, the Senate on Sept. 17 approved a package of 70 bills (HR 6) that would authorize $500 million over three years for state and local programs to fight the nation`s growing addiction to illicit drugs including opioids. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, cast the dissenting vote. In part, the measure would increase the number of recovery facilities for drug addicts; expand government and private research into nonaddictive pain therapies; expand telemedicine care in rural areas; allow Medicaid reimbursement for treating infants born with addictions, and set uniform hospital standards for spotting opiate addiction. In addition, the bill would require the U.S. Postal Service to develop technology for detecting substances including fentanyl in packages from abroad just as private carriers such as UPS and FedEx must do.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Ban on pharmacy gag clauses: By a vote of 98-2, the Senate on Sept. 17 passed a bill (S 2554) that would allow pharmacists to tell customers when it is cheaper to buy drugs without insurance because the cash price is less than the copay charge. The bill prohibits “gag clauses” in contracts between pharmacies and health insurers that bar such disclosures to consumers.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

States` rights on gag clauses: By a vote of 11-89, the Senate on Sept. 17 refused to scale back S 2554 (above) so that it would exempt individual and group health plans administered by states under state law. Backers of the amendment said that under federalism, federal regulation of purely state entities is unconstitutional. But opponents said there is a broad overlap of federal and state interests in the area of drug prices. At least 26 states have passed laws banning pharmacy gag clauses.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: Both chambers will take up 2019 appropriations bills in the week of Sept. 24 and could also conduct final votes on legislation to address the U.S. opioids epidemic.