Here’s how area senators voted on major issues in the week ending August 24. The House was in recess.
WASHINGTON — Here’s how area senators voted on major issues in the week ending Aug. 24. The House was in recess.
Senate
$854 billion appropriations bill: By a vote of 85 for and seven against, the Senate on Aug. 23 approved an $854 billion catchall appropriations bill (HR 6157) that would provide $675 billion for the Department of Defense, $90.1 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services, $71.4 billion for the Department of Education, $12.1 billion for the Department of Labor and nearly $6 billion for other agencies and programs in fiscal 2019. The military outlay, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the government’s discretionary spending, would fund a 2.6 percent pay raise for those in uniform while providing $68.1 billion for combat operations abroad and $57 billion-plus for active-duty, family and retiree health care. The bill also would appropriate $3.7 billion for the prevention and treatment of opioid addiction; $445 million for charter schools; another $445 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and $95 million in grants to help K-12 schools prevent and recover from classroom shootings.
Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D
Not voting: Patty Murray, D
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
- Thousands of Amazon workers receive food stamps. Now Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and other companies to pay up.
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
Suicide-prevention hotline: By a unanimous vote of 95-0, the Senate on Aug. 21 adopted an amendment to HR 6157 (above) that would increase the 2019 budget for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by $2.8 million or about 4 percent. Funded by all levels of government and other sources, the hotline is a nationwide network of crisis centers that provides 24/7 confidential support to persons in emotional distress. A yes vote backed the funding increase.
Voting yes: Cantwell
Not voting: Murray
Defunding Planned Parenthood: By a vote of 45 for and 48 against, the Senate on Aug. 23 failed to advance an amendment that would delete $400 million in Planned Parenthood funding from a bill (HR 6157, above) providing fiscal 2019 appropriations for the departments of Defense, Education, Labor and Health and Human Services. Abortions account for about 3 percent of the reproductive-care services delivered by Planned Parenthood at its 600 nationwide clinics. They are not federally funded in keeping with a 1976 law — the Hyde Amendment — that prohibits the use of taxpayer money to pay for abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother.
Voting no: Cantwell
Not voting: Murray
KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate will vote on executive-branch nominations in the week of Aug. 27, while the House will continue in recess.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.