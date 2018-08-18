Here’s how area senators voted on major issues in the week ending August 17. The House was in recess.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how the state’s senators voted on major issues in the week ending August 17. The House was in recess.

A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. confirmation: By a vote of 62 for and 28 against, the Senate on Aug. 16 confirmed A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr., a federal judge for the district of South Carolina, for a seat on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals based in Richmond, Va. Quattlebaum, 54, was an attorney in private practice before becoming a district court judge five months ago. Counting the Julius Richardson confirmation (below), the Senate has now confirmed 26 of President Trump`s appellate nominees and the same number of his appointees to federal district courts. Overall, the federal judiciary has about 180 appellate judgeships on its 13 circuit courts and nearly 2,800 district-court judgeships.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D

Not voting: Patty Murray, D

Julius N. Richardson confirmation: By a vote of 81 for and eight against, the Senate on Aug. 16 confirmed Julius N. Richardson, 41, a federal prosecutor based in Columbia, S.C., for a seat on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Richardson and Judge Marvin Quattlebaum (above) become the newest members of the 15-judge circuit court, which hears appeals from trial-level federal courts in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Voting yes: Cantwell

Not voting: Murray,

Affirmation of free press: The Senate on Aug. 16 unanimously agreed to a measure (S Res 607) condemning President Trump’s attacks on the U.S. news media, stating that the press is not the enemy of the people as Trump avers and affirming “the vital and indispensable role that the free press serves” to advance “the most basic and cherished democratic norms and freedoms of the United States.” There was no debate or record vote on the measure, which was adopted by unanimous consent.

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate will vote on the 2019 Department of Defense budget and other appropriations bills in the week of August 20, while the House will continue in recess.