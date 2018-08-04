Here’s how area senators voted on major issues in the week ending August 3. The House was in recess.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area senators voted on major issues in the week ending August 3. The House was in recess. Both chambers are in recess the week of August 6.

Senate

Passage of $154.2 billion spending bill: The Senate on Aug. 1 passed, 92-6, a bill (HR 6147) combining four of the 12 appropriations bills that fund the government into a package totaling $154.2 billion. In part, the bill would fund the departments of Interior, Agriculture, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development; the Treasury Department and federal judiciary; numerous agencies including the Small Business Administration and Environmental Protection Agency and the federally funded share of the District of Columbia. A yes vote was to approve fiscal 2019 budgets for five cabinet departments and a wide array of agencies and send the bill to a House-Senate conference

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Election-security grants: By a vote of 50 for and 47 against, the Senate on Aug. 1 failed to reach 60 votes needed to expand HR 6147 (above) to include $250 million for election-security grants to states. The underlying bill “zeroed out” funding in the new fiscal year for these grants, which help states upgrade voting equipment and fortify electoral systems against outside attacks and internal breakdowns. Both chambers have now voted to deny such funding in the new fiscal year.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Retention of D.C. individual mandate: Voting 54-44, the Senate on Aug. 1 tabled (killed) an amendment to HR 6147 (above) that sought to strip an individual mandate from the District of Columbia health-insurance law. Although Congress has outlawed the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate starting in 2019, jurisdictions including D.C. and Vermont have imposed a similar requirement in an effort to hold down premium costs in their ACA marketplaces. A yes vote backed D.C.’s individual mandate requiring residents to obtain health insurance or face a fine.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Approval of $717 billion for military: Voting 87-10, the Senate on Aug. 1 gave final congressional approval to a bill that would authorize a $717 billion military budget for fiscal 2019, including $69 billion for war-fighting overseas and $57 billion for retiree and active-duty health care. The bill also would lift a ban on the development of sea- launched low-yield nuclear weapons, fund a military parade in Washington, D.C., requested by President Trump and weapons systems, and set a 2.6 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel. A yes vote was to send the bill (HR 5515) to Trump.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Temporary Extension of Flood Insurance: The Senate on July 31 passed, 88-12, a bill (S 1182) that would extend the National Flood Insurance Program through Nov. 30, giving lawmakers more time to consider proposed reforms of a program now running a $20 billion deficit even after receiving a $16 billion taxpayer bailout in recent years. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray