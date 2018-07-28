Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending July 27.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending July 27.

House

Ban on ‘junk insurance’ health plans: The House on July 24 blocked, 224-184, a Democratic bid to call up for debate a bill (HR 6479) that would prohibit the sale of so- called “junk insurance” health plans that skirt core provisions of the Affordable Care Act. An order by President Donald Trump soon will allow the sale of non-ACA-compliant “association” and “short-term” policies to small businesses and self-employed individuals apart from the 2010 health law. A yes vote was in opposition to floor debate on the bill.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Expansion of health savings accounts: By a vote of 277 for and 142 against, the House on July 25 passed a bill (HR 6199) that would add payments for fitness-center fees and over-the-counter drugs to the list of medical expenses reimbursable from tax-advantaged Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). In 2018, participants can make tax-free contributions of up to $3,450 as individuals and $6,900 as couples to an HSA and use the account to pay qualified medical expenses with pretax dollars. Unspent balances are carried forward each year. By law, HSAs must be linked to high-deductible health plans. But under this bill, they could be opened in tandem with plans having deductibles as low as $250 for individuals and $500 for families. Because the bill is not paid for, it is projected to add several billion dollars to the national debt each year. In addition, the bill would loosen the rules for tax-advantaged Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), which individuals who have a health plan at work can use to pay certain out-of-pocket medical expenses, copays and deductibles.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Repeal of medical-device tax: By a vote of 283 for and 132 against, the House on July 24 passed a bill (HR 184) that would repeal a 2.3 percent excise tax levied by the Affordable Care Act on manufacturers and importers of medical devices used by hospitals and doctors, from CT scanners to surgical tools. Because the repeal is not paid for, the bill is projected to add more than $20 billion to federal debt through fiscal 2028. The purpose of the levy is to help pay the cost of premium subsidies in ACA marketplaces. Backers say it is fair to tax an industry that has reaped new profits from the law`s expansion of health care to millions of Americans. But critics say the tax dampens innovation and costs jobs in the medical-devices industry.

Voting yes: DelBene, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert

Voting no: Larsen, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Broader access to catastrophic plans: By a vote of 242 for and 176 against, the House on July 25 passed a bill (HR 6311) that would expand access to the Affordable Care Act`s catastrophic, or “copper,” health plans. Under the ACA, these low-premium plans with high deductibles can be bought inside or outside of marketplaces by persons 30 or younger and older persons deemed hardship cases. Copper plans provide all of the ACA`s “essential health benefits,” prohibit premium subsidies and require deductibles as high as $7,350 for individuals in 2018. In part, the bill would allow Health Savings Accounts to be used to purchase copper plans, make the plans available to seniors on Medicare Part A and allow tax credits to be used to subsidize their premiums.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Pushback on election attacks: Voting 226-183, the House on July 26 blocked a Democratic attempt to call up for debate a bill (HR 6494) imposing financial sanctions on any country, individual or other entity found to have interfered with a U.S. federal election in 2015 or any later year. Offending parties could be denied entry to the United States and face penalties including denial of access to U.S. markets or a freeze on U.S.-based assets. A yes vote was in opposition to allowing debate on the Democratic bill.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

$717 billion for military in 2019: Voting 359-54, the House on July 26 approved the conference report on a $717 billion military budget for fiscal 2019 that includes $69 billion for war-fighting overseas and $57 billion for active-duty and retiree health care. The bill (HR 5515) would set a 2.6 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel, fund programs for military victims of sexual assault and lift a ban on the development of sea- launched low-yield nuclear weapons. A yes vote supported the conference report.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal

Medicare solvency vs. GOP tax cuts: Voting 187-229, the House on July 25 defeated a Democratic motion to delay a GOP-sponsored health-care bill (HR 6311, above) until Congress scales back a 2017 package of corporate and individual tax cuts projected to increase annual deficits by at least $1 trillion over 10 years. Pending GOP budget plans cite exploding debt to justify spending restraints on programs including Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid. The underlying bill would add $50 billion to federal debt over 10 years by steps such as doubling maximum annual contributions to tax-advantaged Health Savings Accounts. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Senate

Robert Wilkie, secretary of veterans affairs: By a vote of 86 for and nine against, the Senate on July 23 confirmed Robert L. Wilkie, 55, to head the 360,000-employee Department of Veterans Affairs. Wilkie served most recently as acting secretary of veterans affairs, and before that he held Senate staff positions and was an assistant defense secretary in the George W. Bush administration. He serves in the Air Force Reserve.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Refusal to cut 2019 spending bill: Voting 25-74, the Senate on July 25 defeated an amendment that sought to inflict an 11.4 percent across-the-board cut in a bill (HR 6147) still under debate that would appropriate $58.7 billion for the fiscal 2019 budgets of the Treasury and Interior departments and numerous agencies including the Environmental Protection Administration. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate will take up the 2019 military budget in the week of July 30, while the House will be in week one of a recess scheduled through Labor Day.