WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending June 29.

House

GOP Subpoenas for Mueller, FBI documents: The House on June 28 voted, 226- 183, to urge the Department of Justice to comply within seven days with GOP subpoenas for documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller`s Russia probe and the FBI`s investigation of Hillary Clinton`s email usage while she was secretary of state. Republicans said the nonbinding measure (H Res 970) is legitimate congressional oversight, while Democrats called it a pretext for President Donald Trump to dismiss Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who oversees the Mueller inquiry. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

GOP-Trump immigration bill: By a vote of 121 for and 301 against, the House on June 27 defeated an immigration bill (HR 6136) backed by the GOP leadership and President Trump but opposed by nearly half the Republican caucus and all Democrats who voted. The measure would provide nearly $25 billion over five years for U.S.-Mexico border-security improvements including a wall, and $7 billion for facilities to hold immigrant families pending adjudication of their status. The bill also offered a lengthy path to legal status and possibly citizenship for up to 1.8 million of the “Dreamers” brought illegally to the United States as children. In addition, it would introduce merit-based immigration based on factors such as education and job skills; terminate a lottery providing about 50,000 visas annually to immigrants from some countries; limit the ability of legal immigrants to secure visas for family members; restrict asylum access; combat visa overstays; withhold money from cities that do not cooperate with immigration enforcement; and require most parents and children apprehended at the border to be held together in Department of Homeland Security custody. The relief for “Dreamers” would apply as long as wall funding continues to flow. Persons who could prove they were under 16 years of age when entering the United States, were here on June 15, 2007, have been in the country continuously for six years, have a high school diploma or are in school and have a clean criminal record would get six-year, indefinitely renewable legal status and could pursue citizenship in a process taking as long as 23 years.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Democrats’ bill to reunify families: The House on June 27 blocked, 231-188, debate on a Democratic bill that would require the administration to promptly reunify children and parents separated at the U.S.-Mexico border and establish an online database to help them reach one another. A yes vote was in opposition to bringing HR 6236 to the floor for debate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

$675 billion for military in 2019: The House on June 28 approved, 359-49, $674.6 billion in military appropriations for fiscal 2019, including $68.1 billion for war-fighting and $57 billion for active-duty and retiree health care. A yes vote was to pass a bill (HR 6157) that also raises uniformed pay by 2.6 percent.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal

Space-based missile defenses: The House on June 28 refused, 160-251, to strip HR 6157 (above) of funds to develop a system based in space designed to shoot down ballistic missiles fired at the United States. A yes vote was to defund a program reminiscent of the Strategic Defense Initiative, also known as “Star Wars,” that was begun by the Reagan administration in the 1980s and eventually canceled.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert

Senate

2019 budget for veterans, energy, Congress: The Senate on June 25 passed, 86-5, a $145.4 billion appropriations bill for fiscal 2019 that includes $78.3 billion to fund health care for 9.3 million veterans, $10.3 billion for construction projects at military bases, $7.28 billion for Army Corps of Engineers public-works projects and $4.8 billion for operating the House, Senate and congressional support agencies. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Five-Year Farm Bill: The Senate on June 28 voted, 86-11, to pass a bill renewing farm, nutrition and anti-hunger programs for five years at a cost of $87 billion annually. The bill (HR 2) would subsidize crop insurance and commodity prices, cut spending for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by more than $2 billion annually and set stricter work and job-training requirements for food-stamp recipients. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Congress is in Independence Day recess until the week of July 9.