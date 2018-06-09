The major issues included a $145.4 billion spending package; audit of the special counsel’s office; assistant education secretary.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ended Friday.

House

$145.4 billion spending package: Voting 235 for and 179 against, the House on Friday approved a $145.4 billion package that includes three of the 12 appropriations bills that will fund the government in fiscal 2019, which starts Oct. 1. In part, the bill, HR 5895, would provide $72.1 billion to fund health care for 7 million veterans; $24.8 billion for other veterans’ programs; $10.3 billion for construction projects at military bases; $7.28 billion for Army Corps of Engineers public-works projects and $3.8 billion for operating the House and congressional support agencies, including a boost in funding to defend Capitol Hill against mounting cyberattacks. The bill increases funding for fossil-fuel technologies while cutting energy-efficiency and renewable-energy programs. In policy directives, it would allow firearms to be carried at Army Corps of Engineers sites, fund development of a nuclear-waste repository at Yucca Mountain in Nevada and exempt most farmland from regulation under the Clean Water Act. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Voting yes: Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn.

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia.

Audit of special counsel’s office: Voting 207 for and 201 against, the House on Friday amended HR 5895 to require the Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, to conduct semiannual audits of the office of U.S. special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, which is probing any ties between Donald Trump’s White House campaign and Russian interests, among other areas of inquiry. A yes vote was to require congressional audits of Mueller’s office.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers.

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Reichert, Smith, Heck.

Social cost of carbon: Voting 212 for and 201 against, the House on Friday amended HR 5895 to prohibit any funds in the bill from being spent on programs that would regulate or provide guidance on the social cost of carbon. A yes vote was to oppose regulations putting a social cost on carbon emissions.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert.

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Democratic spotlight on infrastructure: Voting 224 for and 176 against, the House on Wednesday blocked a Democratic bid for floor debate on a measure putting a spotlight on infrastructure, an issue President Donald Trump and the GOP-controlled 115th Congress have not addressed. Had Democrats prevailed on this vote, the House would have considered a nonbinding 10-point plan, H Con Res 63, for “creating millions of new jobs through investments in roads, bridges, and 21st century projects” that are “not paid for at the expense of Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, or any other vital program.” A yes vote was to block an advisory measure on infrastructure.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert.

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Reclaiming unspent funds: Voting 210 for and 206 against, the House on Thursday passed a GOP-drafted bill, HR 3, that would claw back $14.5 billion in unspent appropriations from previous years. For technical budgetary reasons, the measure would reduce budget deficits by no more than $1.2 billion over 10 years. The rescissions would reduce budget authority for numerous domestic programs, with the Children’s Health Insurance Program receiving the largest single cut, about $7 billion. No children would lose CHIP coverage, according to the Congressional Budget Office, but the move would prevent reallocations to children’s programs, including expanded early-childhood education. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert.

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Senate

Kenneth Marcus, assistant education secretary: Voting 50 for and 46 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Kenneth L. Marcus as assistant secretary of education for civil rights, a post he held in the George W. Bush administration. Marcus was employed most recently as head of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law in Washington, D.C. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D.