WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending May 18.

House

Veterans health-care: The House on May 16 authorized, 347-70, a process to realign, consolidate or close some of the 1,200-plus veterans’ health-care facilities in the United States. The bill also would streamline a program in which veterans who live far from Veterans Health Administration medical facilities can receive publicly funded care from close-to-home providers in the private sector. A yes vote was to send HR 2372 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue

Defeat of five-year farm bill: By a vote of 198 for and 213 against, the House on May 18 defeated a bill (HR 2) to reauthorize federal farm, nutrition and anti-hunger programs for five years at a cost of about $87 billion annually. The bill failed because of a dispute in the Republican caucus over the scheduling of immigration legislation. The measure would cut spending for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) by more than $2 billion annually while imposing stricter work and job training requirements on recipients. In addition, the bill would renew the federal sugar program as is; fund programs to boost exports; subsidize crop insurance and provide price supports for growers of commodities including corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton and rice; fund rural development including broadband expansion and renew the Dairy Margin Protection Program, which is designed to stabilize dairy incomes without directly limiting milk production.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Federal crimes against police: The House on May 16 voted, 382-35, to create a new federal offense for the crime of targeting police officers, regardless of their jurisdiction, in activities or geographical areas associated with interstate commerce. A yes vote was to pass HR 5698 over arguments that it duplicates existing laws.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal, Smith

Federal sugar price supports: Voting 137-278, the House on May 17 defeated an amendment to HR 2 (above) that sought to scale back a New Deal-era program that benefits U.S. growers of cane and beet sugar by keeping prices higher than free-market levels. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: Kilmer, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Jayapal

Repeal of clean-water rule: The House on May 18 voted, 238-173, to use the farm bill (HR 2, above) as a vehicle for killing a rule that gives Clean Water Act protection to headwaters, wetlands and other waters upstream of navigable waters. A yes vote was to repeal an environmental rule that is now blocked by President Donald Trump.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Interstate shipment of raw milk: The House on May 18 defeated, 79-331, an amendment to HR 2 (above) that sought to allow raw milk to be transported between any of the 28 states where its consumption is legal. The measure would override a federal ban on shipping unpasteurized milk in interstate commerce. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Senate

Haspel, CIA director: The Senate on May 17 confirmed, 54-44, Gina Haspel, 61, as Central Intelligence Agency director. A 33-year agency employee, Haspel was broadly supported by the intelligence community. But she drew criticism over her role in the CIA`s “enhanced interrogation,” or torture, of terrorism suspects during the George W. Bush administration, including her supervision of a secret site in Thailand where at least one detainee was tortured in 2002. A yes vote was to confirm Haspel.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Net neutrality: The Senate on May 16 voted, 52-47, to reverse the Federal Communications Commission`s repeal of “net neutrality” rules adopted during the Obama administration to keep the internet equally accessible to all users. As a result of the FCC`s action last December, service providers such as Comcast and Verizon soon will be able to offer customers varying levels of broadband service, including faster lanes for websites and apps willing to pay more for speedier delivery of their content. A yes vote was to send the pro-neutrality measure (SJ Res 52) to the House.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Mitchell Zais, deputy education secretary: The Senate on May 16 confirmed, 50-48, Mitchell Zais as deputy secretary of education. Before serving as superintendent of education in South Carolina and president of Newberry College, he had an Army career, reaching the rank of brigadier general. A yes vote was to confirm Zais for the number-two post at the Department of Education. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Zais “agrees with Secretary DeVos’ extreme privatization agenda to siphon taxpayer funds from our public schools. He largely opposes the federal role in education and, like DeVos, seems to lack even an understanding of key issues important to public schools.”

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The House will take up the fiscal 2019 military budget during the week of May 21, while the Senate will debate judicial nominations.