Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending April 20.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending April 20:

House

Internal Revenue Service: By a vote of 414-3, the House on April 18 passed a bill (HR 5445) requiring a sweeping modernization of Internal Revenue Service information systems that would make it easier for taxpayers to communicate with the agency online and bolster cyberdefenses against large-scale hacking operations as well as smaller schemes targeting the identities and refunds of individual taxpayers. In addition, the bill puts the IRS on a path toward providing taxpayers with secure individualized portals on the agency website to be used for obtaining forms and data and filing returns. But the bill proposes no major funding increases that would help the agency, which has experienced deep budget cuts since 2010, to carry out the proposed technology upgrade.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Disclosure of Trump tax returns: The House on April 18 blocked, 226-189, a parliamentary attempt by Democrats to force floor debate on a bill (HR 305) now in committee that would require presidents including Donald Trump and major-party presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns for the preceding three years. A yes vote was to quash the bid for disclosure.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Senate

Auto lending bias: Voting 51-47, the Senate on April 18 approved repeal of a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau action against “third party” car and truck loans that impose interest rates on minority borrowers that are higher than those offered to other similarly qualified borrowers. Under third-party lending, finance companies originate loans that dealers arrange for their customers, with dealers adding a markup to the interest rate and sharing in interest proceeds. A yes vote backed repeal on grounds the bureau is prohibited by law from regulating auto dealers.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Jim Bridenstine confirmation: By a vote of 50-49, the Senate on April 19 confirmed Jim Bridenstine, 42, a three-term Republican congressman from Oklahoma, as administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Republicans praised Bridenstine`s record as a naval aviator with combat experience and advocate of expanded ties between NASA and commercial space ventures. But Democrats objected to putting a politician without a scientific background in charge of an agency devoted to science. They also faulted Bridenstine over his skepticism that human activity causes climate change, support of administration policies against Muslim travel and opposition to same-sex marriage.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Carlos G. Muniz confirmation: By a vote of 55-43, the Senate on April 18 confirmed Carlos G. Muniz as the U.S. Department of Education`s general counsel. Muniz leaves a Jacksonville, Florida, law partnership to serve under Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. He previously served in Florida as deputy attorney general, chief of staff to Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi and deputy general counsel to former Gov. Jeb Bush. Democrats criticized Muniz, in part, for his support of for-profit colleges and policies to privatize public education, and opposition to Florida joining a lawsuit alleging Trump University defrauded its students.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate will vote on judicial nominations in the week of April 23. The House`s legislative schedule was to be announced.