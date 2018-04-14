Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending April 13.

HOUSE

Community banks, Volcker Rule: Voting 300 for and 104 against, the House on April 13 passed a bill (HR 4790) that would exempt most of the nation’s 6,000 smaller “community” banks from the so-called Volcker Rule, which is designed, in part, to prohibit banks from making risky investments that could endanger their solvency and the financial system. A part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial-oversight law, the rule bars short-term trading by banks in instruments including stocks, derivatives and commodity futures. Community banks are loosely defined as depository institutions with less than $10 billion in assets. The bill also would give the Federal Reserve exclusive rule-making authority over the Volcker Rule.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue

Balanced-budget amendment: Voting 233-184, the House on April 12 failed to reach a two-thirds majority for passing a constitutional amendment that would require federal budgets to be in balance each year unless three-fifths majorities of the House and Senate vote to waive the standard or war intervenes.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Protecting Social Security: Voting 231-186, the House on April 11 killed a Democratic bid for floor debate on a measure that would protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from the deep governmentwide spending cuts likely to occur each year if a balanced-budget amendment were added to the Constitution. A yes vote opposed the bid to protect the social safety net against budget cuts.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Relaxing financial regulations: The House on April 11 passed, 297-121, a bill that would make it more difficult for the Financial Stability Oversight Council, based in the Treasury Department, to regulate large non-bank financial institutions such as insurance firms and mutual funds under the 2010 Dodd-Frank oversight law. A yes vote was to send HR 4061 to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal, Smith

SENATE

Andrew Wheeler confirmation: The Senate on April 12 confirmed, 53-45, Andrew R. Wheeler, a coal lobbyist and critic of limits on fossil-fuel emissions by power plants, as deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Key votes ahead: The Senate will conduct confirmation votes on judicial and executive-branch nominations in the week of April 16. The House schedule was to be announced.