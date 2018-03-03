Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 2.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 2:

HOUSE

Gun safety: On a vote of 228 for and 184 against, the House on Feb. 27 blocked a Democratic resolution calling on the House to debate two gun-safety bills. One (HR 3464) would prevent a firearms dealer from selling a weapon before completion of a federal background check. The second bill (HR 4240) would incentivize reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background System and expand criminal and mental-health background checks to cover all firearms transactions except those among family members, friends and hunting partners. The latter provision would eliminate exemptions for purchases occurring at gun shows, over the internet and through classified ads. This vote was conducted after Republican leaders, who control the House agenda, declined to immediately bring gun legislation to the floor following a Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: Adam Smith, D-Bellevue,

Online sex trafficking: Voting 388-25, the House on Feb. 27 passed a bill (HR 1865) stipulating that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act can be used to prosecute websites that facilitate prostitution and sex trafficking even if they do not produce the content. The bill would deny protection in federal, state and local courts to websites such as Backpage whose business model is to advance the sex trade. But critics including the Department of Justice said it has an overly broad reason-to-know standard that would imperil the free speech of innocent third parties, and therefore make prosecution of sex traffickers more difficult. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal

Not voting: Smith

Capital reserves for megabanks: Voting 245-169, the House on Feb. 27 passed a bill (HR 4296) that would direct federal banking regulators to redefine rules under which America`s 10 largest banks hold capital as a cushion against future losses. At present, the risk for determining the megabanks` reserves is based largely on past performance. This bill would base risk instead on current and projected performance, disregarding previous management mistakes. The change would free up hundreds of billions of dollars that the banks could use for purposes such as lending, paying dividends or buying back stock. But critics said it could potentially lead to failures and taxpayer bailouts of banks deemed too big to fail. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Heck

Not voting: Smith,

Wells Fargo exclusion: The House on Feb. 27 defeated, 185-228, a Democratic bid to prevent benefits under HR 4296 (above) from going to any megabank found to have engaged in a pattern of fraudulent acts against its customers. The measure was directed mainly at Wells Fargo, which paid fines and is under Federal Reserve sanctions after having admitted to systematically defrauding millions of customers in recent years. A yes vote was to adopt the Democratic motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: Smith

SENATE

Russell Vought confirmation: By a vote of 50-49, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the deciding vote, the Senate on Feb. 28 confirmed Russell Vought as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. Vought held Republican staff positions in the House, including one under Pence when he was a congressman, and served for seven years as vice president of Heritage Action, the political arm of the Heritage Foundation. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate will vote on judicial nominations in the week of March 5. The House schedule was to be announced.