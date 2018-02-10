Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 9.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 9:

House

Posting fast-food calories: The House on Feb. 6 voted, 266-157, to sidetrack a Food and Drug Administration rule under which restaurant chains of 20 or more outlets will have to post nutrition information including calorie counts on menu boards at the point of sale. A yes vote was to pass a bill (HR 772) that would amend and effectively kill an anti-obesity rule due to take effect in May.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Deregulation of Home-Lending Rules: The House on Feb. 8 voted, 280-131, to relax a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule designed to curb predatory home- lending practices such as those linked to millions of foreclosures in the 2008-2009 financial meltdown. Backers said the bill would enable community banks to expand middle- and low-income access to homeownership, while foes said it would add unnecessary risk to segments of the mortgage market. A yes vote was to send HR 1153 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith

Provocative remarks by Arizona congressman: The House on Feb. 6 blocked, 231-187, an attempt by Democrats to force consideration of a measure formally condemning Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for having called for the arrest and deportation of Dreamers attending the recent State of the Union address as guests of Democratic members. A yes vote was in opposition to reproaching Gosar for his comments.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Two-year budget deal: Voting 240-186, the House on Feb. 9 passed a federal budget (HR 1892) that would increase discretionary spending by at least $300 billion over present levels over two years and raise the national-debt ceiling through February 2019. The bill would provide $6 billion for fighting opioid addiction and $20 billion for infrastructure projects over two years while funding $90 billion in disaster aid for California, Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A yes vote was to send President Donald Trump a bill projected to increase annual deficits by at least $320 billion over 10 years.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Jayapal, Smith

Sexual harassment: The House on Feb. 6 passed by voice vote a bipartisan bill (HR 4924) that would reform the way it handles employees` sexual-harassment allegations against lawmakers. The bill prohibits House members from engaging in a sexual relationship with any staff member they supervise; requires lawmakers to personally pay settlements arising from their misconduct; establishes an employee-advocacy office that provides legal counsel and general support to complainants; allows victims to talk publicly about settlements and requires public disclosure of members` settlement payments.

Senate

Two-Year Budget Deal: Voting 71-28, the Senate on Feb. 9 passed a bill (HR 1892, above) that would boost discretionary spending by at least $300 billion through the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019, while increasing deficits by a projected $320 billion over 10 years, or $418 billion counting new borrowing costs the bill would trigger. Military programs would receive nearly 60 percent of the spending increase with the remainder going mostly to domestic programs in areas such as education, health care, transportation, social services and job training. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House. The bill repeals the Independent Payment Advisory Board, a panel of 15 outside health experts created by the Affordable Care Act to help control Medicare costs; renews energy tax breaks in areas ranging from the biofuels to nuclear power; extends a host of other business tax credits and deductions; authorizes the sale of 100 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and raises customs and airport-security fees over 10 years.

Voting yes: Patty Murray, D

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate will vote on the legal status of the undocumented young immigrants known as Dreamers in the week of Feb. 12, while the House schedule was to be announced.