Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 2.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how the state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 2.

House

$659 billion for U.S. military: By a vote of 250 for and 166 against, the House on Jan. 30 passed a $659.2 billion military appropriations bill (HR 695) for fiscal 2018 that would provide $75.1 billion for fighting wars overseas; fund a 3,500-troop buildup in Afghanistan; support a 2.4 percent pay raise for those in uniform; fund programs for military victims of sexual assault; and provide more than $50 billion for active-duty, family and retiree health care. Opponents called for delaying the bill until after Congress abandons stopgap spending and agrees on a permanent budget for the fiscal year that began in October.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Floor debate on dreamers bill: Voting 232-187, the House on Jan. 30 blocked a Democratic bid for floor debate on a bill (HR 3440) that would grant permanent legal status to the so-called “dreamers” who were brought illegally to the United States as children and face potential deportation starting March 5 under a Trump administration directive. A yes vote was in opposition to moving the bill from committee to the House floor.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Senate

Stricter abortion limits: Voting 51-46, the Senate on Jan. 29 failed to advance a House-passed bill (HR 36) that would outlaw abortions after 20 weeks of fertilization on the belief that the fetus can feel pain by then. Supporters needed 60 votes to overcome a Democratic-led filibuster against the measure. The bill would repudiate Roe v. Wade’s ruling that abortion is legal up to viability thought to occur at about 24 weeks or later. A yes vote was to advance the bill.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: Both chambers will take up a bill to fund agencies when a temporary budget expires Feb. 9 at midnight. The Senate is expected to vote on the legal status of the undocumented young immigrants known as “dreamers.”