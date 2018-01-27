Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Jan. 26.

Senate

Funding to end shutdown: Senators on Jan. 22 voted, 81-18, to fund the government through Feb. 9 under a bipartisan plan to allow a vote by that date on the Senate floor on the legal status of the estimated 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers. A yes vote was to pass HR 195, which ended a partial government shutdown.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Alex Azar, health hecretary: The Senate on Jan. 24 confirmed, 55-43, Alex M. Azar as secretary of health and human services, replacing Tom Price, who resigned in September in a scandal involving his official travel. Azar, 50, had been president of the U.S. division of the pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Co. He drew Democratic criticism over his stand against allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chair: The Senate on Jan. 23 confirmed, 84-13, Jerome H. Powell as chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, replacing Janet L. Yellen. Powell, 64, a former attorney and investment banker but not an economist, has been a member of the board since 2012. A yes vote was to confirm Powell for a four-year term as leader of the Federal Reserve.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Sam Brownback, ambassador-at-large: The Senate on Jan. 24 confirmed, 50-49, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, 61, as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. He drew Democratic criticism over his record of infusing personal religious beliefs into social issues including women`s reproductive rights and LGBT protections. A yes vote was to confirm Brownback for the State Department position.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

House

Funding to end shutdown: By a vote of 266 for and 150 against, the House on Jan. 22 joined the Senate in passing a bill (HR 195) that would fund agencies through Feb. 9, extend the Children`s Health Insurance Program for six years and end a partial government shutdown then in its third day. This marked Congress’ fourth passage of a temporary federal budget since October.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate will vote on an anti-abortion bill and judicial nominations in the week of Jan. 29, while the House schedule was to be announced.