WASHINGTON — Here’s how the state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Jan. 19.

House

Funding to avert shutdown: The House on Jan. 18 voted, 230-197, to fund the government from Jan. 20 through Feb. 16 while renewing the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years. A yes vote was to send the Senate a GOP bill (HR 195) that would keep the government open after Jan. 19.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Call for Trump impeachment: The House on Jan. 19 tabled, 355-66, a measure (HR 705) that sought to impeach President Trump based on “high misdemeanors” mainly involving his inflammatory and defamatory Twitter postings and public and private statements. A yes vote was in opposition to taking up the impeachment measure.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal

Not voting: Reichert

Abortion, criminal penalties: The House on Jan. 19 voted, 241-183, to add potential criminal liability for doctors and nurses to a 2002 law intended to ensure that fetuses that survive an attempted abortion receive adequate medical care. The law defines them as a “person” with full legal protections no matter their gestational age. A yes vote was to send HR 4712 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Reichert

Financial penalties on World Bank: The House on Jan. 17 passed, 237-184, a bill that would slash U.S. support of the World Bank by up to 30 percent unless the international institution changes its criteria for providing economic-development aid to the world’s 77 poorest countries and their 450 million residents. A yes vote was to send HR 3326 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Senate

Renewal of surveillance law: The Senate on Jan. 18 passed, 65-34, a six-year renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The law is a key government tool for preventing foreign-based terrorist attacks on the United States but also a target of criticism that it imperils the privacy rights of innocent Americans. A yes vote was to send S 139 to President Trump.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Funding resolution cloture motion: On a vote of 50-49, the Senate blocked a bill to fund the government from Jan. 20 through Feb. 16 while renewing the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years. A yes vote was to approve the procedural measure that would have allowed a vote on the bill itself (HR 195) to take place, and to keep the government open. The procedural motion to advance the bill needed 60 votes to pass.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray