WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Dec. 22.

House

Republican tax overhaul: Voting 51-48, the Senate on Dec. 20 adopted the final version of a GOP-drafted tax overhaul (HR 1) that would reduce business and personal taxes by about $1.5 trillion through fiscal 2027 while adding more than $1 trillion to the $20.6 trillion national debt over 10 years. Because the bill triggers a pay-as-you-go rule, it is likely to require cuts over time in safety-net programs including Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, according to the Congressional Budget Office. A one-year, $25 billion Medicare spending cut is factored into the bill. A yes vote was to approve the tax bill.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia.

$81 billion for hurricane, wildfire relief: Voting 251-169, the House on Dec. 22 passed a bill (HR 4667) that would appropriate $81 billion to fund recovery from hurricanes Maria, Harvey and Irma and this year`s wildfires in California. A yes vote was to send the Senate a bill providing $28 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster-relief fund; $26 billion in grants to communities, $12 billion for infrastructure projects and hundreds of millions for loan programs and wildfire recovery.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert

Voting no: Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Four weeks’ stopgap funding: Voting 231-188, the House on Dec. 22 adopted a bill (HR 1370) that would fund the government on a stopgap basis through Jan. 19, giving lawmakers more time to negotiate issues such as renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for Dreamers. A yes vote was to pass a bill that also would temporarily extend the Children`s Health Insurance Program and fund community health centers.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Senate

Republican tax overhaul: By a vote of 51 for and 48 against, the Senate on Dec. 20 joined the House (above) in approving the conference report on a GOP bill (HR 1) that was headed to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Not voting: None

Four weeks’ stopgap funding: Voting 66-32, the Senate on Dec. 22 joined the House (above) in passing a bill (HR 1370) that would temporarily fund the government through Jan. 19, averting a partial government shutdown slated to occur at midnight. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump for his signature.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

The House and Senate have adjourned until the opening of the second session of the 115th Congress on Jan. 3.