Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Dec. 15.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Dec. 15.

House

‘Net neutrality’ preservation: By a vote of 236 for and 187 against, the House on Dec. 13 blocked a bid by Democrats to force floor debate on a bill (HR 4585) now in committee aimed at preserving the Federal Communications Commission’s “net neutrality” rules. The Obama-era rules are designed to keep the internet equally available to all users. In part, they prevent broadband firms such as Verizon and Comcast from charging different prices to websites and other users based on service levels including capacity and speed of delivery. The vote occurred during debate on HRes 657. It occurred one day before the GOP-controlled FCC voted to repeal the rules on grounds that they deter investment and innovation in internet technologies including broadband improvements.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

U.S. aircraft sales to Iran: Voting 252-167, the House on Dec. 14 effectively blocked U.S. manufacturers such as Boeing from selling commercial passenger aircraft to Iran unless the Treasury Department certifies Iran would not use the planes to further its weapons programs or involvement in global terrorism. A yes vote was to send HR 4324 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Adding Russia to aircraft bill: The House on Dec. 14 defeated, 188-233, a Democratic bid to add Russia to HR 4324 (above) on grounds it is an ally and enabler of Iran. A yes vote was to require Treasury certification that banks financing aircraft sales to Iran have not done business with any entity found to have “engaged in or authorized cyberattacks targeting any election held in the United States,” namely Russia.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Iranian leaders’ assets: The House on Dec. 13 voted, 289-135, to require the Treasury Department to disclose on the internet the financial assets of Iran’s top military and political leaders, with classified information provided only to Congress. A yes vote was to pass HR 1638 over arguments it could kill the Iran nuclear deal and blow the cover on the sources and methods of Western intelligence in Iran.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Senate

Leonard Grasz, Appeals Judge: Voting 50-48, the Senate on Dec. 12 confirmed Leonard S. Grasz, 56, a former Nebraska deputy attorney general, for a seat on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Supporters said Grasz has a distinguished resume. But the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary rated him “not qualified,” citing, in part, a record of “gratuitously rude” professional conduct and a “passionately held social agenda” that “overwhelms the ability to exercise dispassionate and unbiased judgment.” A yes vote was to confirm Grasz.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The House and Senate will vote on fiscal 2018 government funding and the final version of a tax-overhaul bill in the week of Dec. 18.