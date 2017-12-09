Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Dec. 8.

House

Impeachment of Donald Trump: By a vote of 364 for and 58 against, the House on Dec. 6 tabled (killed) a resolution (H Res 646) calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump based on “high misdemeanors” primarily involving the president’s public statements and Twitter postings. Sponsored by Al Green, D-Texas, the measure offered two articles of impeachment that would be presented directly to the Senate for trial. Green was operating under a House rule that entitles any member, on two days` notice, to offer a “privileged resolution” from the floor within broad limits on subject matter. There was no debate on the resolution.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle.

Concealed handguns: Voting 231-198, the House on Dec. 6 passed a bill that would federalize state laws on the concealed carry of loaded handguns. A yes vote was to require every state to honor every other state`s concealed-carry permit regardless of safety standards. (HR 38)

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Exemption for violent criminals: Voting 190-236, the House on Dec. 6 refused to amend HR 38 (above) so that it would deny out-of-state protections to holders of concealed-carry handgun permits who have been convicted of violent crimes in the past three years. A yes vote backed the exemption.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Two weeks stopgap funding: The House on Dec. 7 adopted, 235-193, a continuing resolution (HJ Res 123) that would fund the government for two weeks starting Dec. 9. A yes vote was to allow more time for negotiations on issues such as renewal of parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, hurricane and wildfire disaster aid, the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for “Dreamers” and the lifting of domestic as well as military spending caps on fiscal 2018 appropriations.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Senate

Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Homeland Security: The Senate on Dec. 5 confirmed, 62-37, deputy White House chief of staff Kirstjen Nielsen to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Nielsen drew Democratic criticism for wavering when asked at her confirmation hearing whether she believes human activity causes global warming. A yes vote was to confirm Nielsen.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Two Weeks Stopgap Funding: Voting 81-14, the Senate on Dec. 7 joined the House (above) in adopting a measure that would, in part, fund the nation’s 2,800 community health centers and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which are staying afloat on temporary budget authority. (HJ Res 123)

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The Senate will vote on nominees for appellate court judgeships in the week of Dec. 11, while the House schedule was to be announced.