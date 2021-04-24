WASHINGTON — Here’s how Washington state representatives and senators voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

HOUSE

D.C. statehood: By a vote of 216 for and 208 against, the House on Thursday passed a bill, HR 51, that would admit to the union a 51st state, including most of the current District of Columbia. The new state named “Washington, Douglass Commonwealth” (honoring the former slave and abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass) would give the more than 700,000 D.C. residents — a population larger than that of two current states — voting representation in Congress, adding two seats to the Senate and one in the House. A portion of the current District containing the Capitol, White House, Supreme Court and other principal federal government buildings would not be part of the new state. District of Columbia residents pay federal taxes and are represented by a nonvoting delegate in the House. The District casts three electoral votes in presidential elections, as would the new state.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Everett; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Marilyn Strickland, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Giving D.C. back to Maryland: By a vote of 205 for and 215 against, the House on Thursday rejected a motion to make the District of Columbia part of Maryland, as an alternative to D.C. statehood under HR 51. The current federal district containing the nation’s capital was created on land donated by Maryland. Opponents of statehood offer returning the district to Maryland as a way to provide capital residents with voting representation in Congress and control of local affairs without adding seats to Congress.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Strickland

Bans on entering the United States: By a vote of 218 for and 208 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill that would restrict the president’s ability to ban entry to the United States by classes of foreigners. The measure, HR 1333, is a response to former President Donald Trump’s orders prohibiting entry by travelers from some majority-Muslim nations that were upheld by the Supreme Court after lengthy litigation. The bill would prohibit bias based on religion in restricting entry and make the president obtain a finding from the secretary of state that the foreigners would undermine national security or public safety. To be legal under this bill, a ban would have to be based on specific evidence, be narrowly tailored to address a potential threat and provide for waivers for family and humanitarian reasons.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Strickland

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Legal help at ports of entry: By a vote of 217 for and 207 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill, HR 1573, to permit persons detained at U.S. ports of entry for more than an hour of “secondary inspection” to communicate with an attorney, family member, immigration sponsor or others who may help support their application for admission. Currently, the right to consult an attorney is limited to those taken into custody or who are the focus of a criminal investigation. The legislation was inspired by chaotic conditions and prolonged detentions at ports of entry in 2017, when the Trump administration abruptly banned admission of travelers from some countries.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Strickland

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Censure of Rep. Maxine Waters: By a vote of 216 for and 210 against, the House on Tuesday blocked a Republican-sponsored measure, H Res 331, to censure Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for her remarks in Minnesota on April 17 urging protesters to “stay on the streets” and be “more confrontational” if jurors acquitted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of charges in the death of George Floyd.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Strickland

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

SENATE

Hate crimes against Asian Americans: By a vote of 94 for and one against, the Senate on Thursday passed a bipartisan bill, S 937, that would require the Justice Department, states and localities to step up efforts to track and prevent hate crimes. While it would apply to all hate crimes, whether based on race, religion, heritage or gender, the legislation was prompted by a recent outbreak of attacks and harassment against Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage during the coronavirus pandemic. The Justice Department would begin a yearlong study of hate crime and, with the Department of Health and Human Services, advise states and localities on how to better track hate crime and conduct public education campaigns to raise awareness. Grants would be provided to help improve hate crime reporting, investigation and prevention efforts at the state and local level. States and localities receiving help would be required to report every six months on their hate crime statistics and reduction programs.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Associate attorney general: By a vote of 51 for and 49 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Vanita Gupta to be associate attorney general, making her the first woman of color to hold what is the third-ranking position at the Department of Justice. Gupta, 46, an experienced civil rights attorney, headed the department’s civil rights division during the Obama administration.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Deputy attorney general: By a vote of 98 for and two against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lisa Monaco to be deputy attorney general, the second-ranking position at the Department of Justice. Monaco, 53, was a top Homeland Security and counterterrorism aide to former President Barack Obama.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray