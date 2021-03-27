WASHINGTON — Here’s how area senators voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday. The House was in recess.

Extending paycheck protection: By a vote of 92 for and seven against, the Senate on Thursday gave final congressional approval to a bill, HR 1799, extending from March 31 to May 31 the deadline for small businesses to apply for coronavirus rescue funds under the Paycheck Protection Program. Begun in March 2020, the PPP provides firms with fewer than 500 employees with forgivable loans for meeting payroll and certain overhead costs, including rent or mortgage payments. The loans are forgiven if recipients agree to not lay off workers and rehire those already dismissed as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the Small Business Administration has approved about 8 million loans totaling nearly $704 billion with $93 billion yet to be allocated, including $28.6 billion earmarked for restaurants and additional set-asides for minority- and women-owned businesses.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Denying aid to convicted rioters: By a vote of 48 for and 52 against, the Senate on Thursday defeated an amendment that sought to deny aid under HR 1799 to any person convicted in the preceding two years of a felony related to a riot at the Capitol or in U.S. cities.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Secretary of labor confirmed: By a vote of 68 for and 29 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed Martin J. Walsh, 53, the mayor of Boston, as secretary of the Department of Labor, the first union member to head the department since 1977. Walsh had been president of Laborers Local 223 in Boston and head of the city’s Building and Construction Trades Council.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

U.S. surgeon general confirmed: By a vote of 57 for and 43 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Dr. Vivek Murthy, 44, as U.S. surgeon general, a post he held under President Barack Obama. An adviser to President-elect Joe Biden on coronavirus issues after the November election, Murthy has been a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Deputy budget director confirmed: By a vote of 63-37, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Shalanda Young, a former staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. She also is under consideration to be nominated as OMB director.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Assistant health secretary confirmed: By a vote of 52 for and 48 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Rachel Levine, 63, as assistant secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services. She becomes the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate. Levine has been a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine and was physician general for Pennsylvania from 2015 to 2017.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray