WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues during the week that ended Friday.

House

Removing Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees: By a vote of 230 for and 198 against, the House on Thursday took away the committee assignments of Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in response to her false, shocking and violent public comments and Facebook postings in recent years, including endorsement of calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot and former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be lynched. Greene has claimed no airplane struck the Pentagon on 9/11, the Clintons were behind the plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr., that the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings never occurred and a Jewish-guided laser beam from space caused California wildfires. She aligned herself as recently as July with the conspiracy cult QAnon. The first-term lawmaker from Georgia’s 14th District had been assigned to two panels: Budget, and Education and Labor. This vote to adopt H Res 72 left her with no committee seats.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Marilyn Strickland, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Advancing plan for budget reconciliation: By a vote of 218 for and 212 against, the House on Wednesday adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution, H Con Res 11, that would allow President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion package of coronavirus relief measures to pass the Senate on a simple majority vote in coming weeks. The resolution triggers the “budget reconciliation” process that protects specified measures from filibusters. Reconciliation is used to expedite complex legislation that affects spending and revenue levels and the national debt. Reconciliation can be used once per fiscal year. The current fiscal year began Oct. 1, and another budget resolution for fiscal 2022 is due this spring.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Strickland

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Expanding federally funded apprenticeships: By a vote of 247 to 173, the House on Friday passed a bill, HR 447, that would authorize $3.5 billion over five years to expand federally funded apprenticeship programs. While the bill would prepare workers for jobs in traditional industries such as manufacturing, transportation and construction, it also would fund training for specialized fields such as early childhood education and green energy. In addition, the bill would promote work opportunities to people with diverse backgrounds and criminal records traditionally left out of apprenticeship programs. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Newhouse, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Strickland

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers

Senate

Advancing $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief: By a vote of 51 for and 50 against, the Senate on Friday adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution, S Con Res 5, under which President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief bill could be passed by simple majority vote in coming weeks. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote. The resolution triggers the budget reconciliation process that protects specified measures from filibusters.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Confirming Department of Homeland Security boss: By a vote of 56 for and 43 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The son of a Holocaust survivor and native of Cuba, he is the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position. Mayorkas was deputy DHS secretary and director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under President Barack Obama.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Confirming Department of Transportation boss: By a vote of 86 for and 13 against, the Senate on Tuesday approved the nomination of Pete Buttigieg, 39, as secretary of transportation, making him the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post in U.S. history. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray