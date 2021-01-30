WASHINGTON — Here’s how area senators voted on major issues during the week ending Jan. 29. The House was in recess.

Allowing Trump impeachment trial

By a vote of 55 for and 45 against, the Senate on Jan. 26 set aside an objection by Rand Paul, R-Ky., to the constitutionality of the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Paul said the Constitution provides for impeachment of sitting officials, but not former officeholders. Democrats pointed to the precedent of Secretary of War William Belknap’s impeachment and conviction in 1876 despite his last-minute resignation in an effort to avoid those penalties. They also noted constitutional language allowing impeached and convicted officials to be disqualified from holding future office. Five Republicans joined all Democrats and independents in voting to table Paul’s point of order. The Republicans were Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Voting no: None

Not voting: None

Confirming Janet Yellen, secretary of the treasury

By a vote of 84 for and 15 against, the Senate on Jan. 25 confirmed Janet L. Yellen, 74, as the 78th secretary of the Treasury and first woman to lead the department in its 232-year history. She served on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors between 1994-1997 and 2010-2018, and from 2014 to 2018 she was the first woman to chair the Fed. During her confirmation hearing, Yellen expressed support for expanded economic stimulus as a response to COVID-19 as well as a $15-per-hour minimum wage, environmental regulation and raising taxes on those making more than $400,000 per year.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Voting no: None

Not voting: None

Confirming Antony Blinken, secretary of state

By a vote of 78 for and 22 against, the Senate on Jan. 26, confirmed Antony J. Blinken, 58, as the nation’s 71st secretary of state. Blinken has served in senior foreign policy positions for 27 years, including as national security advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden and deputy secretary of state under former President Barack Obama.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Voting no: None

Not voting: None

Ending filibuster against Mayorkas

By a vote of 55 for and 42 against, the Senate on Jan. 28 defeated a Republican filibuster against the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security, clearing the way for a Feb. 1 confirmation vote. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., had blocked the nomination for eight days with arguments that Mayorkas is soft on securing the southern border.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Voting no: None

Not voting: None