WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week that ended Friday.

House

Secretary of defense waiver: By a vote of 326 for and 78 against, the House on Thursday approved a waiver, HR 335, allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though he has been out of uniform for less than the seven-year hiatus required by law in keeping with the U.S. principle dating to 1783 of civilian control of the military. Austin retired in April 2016. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Marilyn Strickland, D-Olympia

Voting no: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle

Senate

Secretary of defense waiver: By a vote of 69 for and 27 against, the Senate on Thursday joined the House in granting a waiver, HR 335, allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though seven years have not lapsed since his retirement as required in keeping with the U.S. principle dating to 1783 of civilian control of the military. Austin retired in April 2016. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Joe Biden.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D

Voting no: Patty Murray, D

Avril Haines, director of national Intelligence: By a vote of 84 for and 10 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Avril Haines, 51, as director of national intelligence, elevating her as the first woman to lead the U.S. intelligence community. Created in response to 9/11, her office is charged with overseeing the 16 U.S. civilian and military spy agencies. An attorney and physicist, Haines was deputy director of the CIA from 2013-15, the first woman to hold that office, and before that a top aide to President Barack Obama on security issues.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense: By a vote of 92 for and two against, the Senate on Friday confirmed retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin III as secretary of defense. He is the first African American to hold the position in its 74-year history. When Austin, 67, retired from active duty in April 2016, he was leader of the United States Central Command. He was the last commanding general in Iraq between 2010 and 2011 and directed the drawdown of U.S. troops there.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray