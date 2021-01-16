WASHINGTON — Here’s how state U.S. House members voted on major issues during the week that ended Friday. The Senate was in recess.

Impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time: By a vote of 232 for and 197 against, the House on Wednesday adopted an article of impeachment, H Res 24, charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in prompting a deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. A Senate trial on the article will be held after President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. The vote followed the House’s impeachment of Trump in December 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, making him the only president to be impeached twice. The article of impeachment included wording from Section 3 of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment, which bars from future government office any federal or state official who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States or given “aid or comfort to the enemies.”

All 222 Democrats supported the article, and 197 of the 207 Republicans who voted were opposed to it. The 10 Republicans voting for impeachment were Reps. David Valadao of California; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; John Katko of New York; Peter Meijer and Fred Upton of Michigan; Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; Tom Rice of South Carolina; Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington; and Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Marilyn Strickland, D-Olympia

Voting no: Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Removing President Donald Trump by 25th Amendment: By a vote of 223 for and 205 against, the House on Tuesday passed a nonbinding resolution, H Res 21, calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment proceedings to remove Trump from office. Pence had already announced he would not do so. Under Section 4 of the amendment, if the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members declare in writing to the president pro tempore of the Senate and speaker of the House that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” the vice president immediately becomes acting president with full executive duties and powers.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Strickland

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers