Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Nov. 17:

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Nov. 17:

House

Republican tax overhaul: Voting 227 for and 205 against, the House on Nov. 16 passed a GOP-drafted bill (HR 1) that would reduce business and personal taxes by $1.5 trillion through fiscal 2027 while simplifying the tax code, increasing standard deductions and making numerous other changes to tax rules. A yes vote was to pass the bill over Democratic arguments that it is heavily tilted in favor of corporations, investment firms and wealthy households.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia.

State and local tax deductions: The House on Nov. 15 blocked, 234-193, a Democratic move to effectively strip HR 1 (above) of its provisions to end the deductibility on federal returns of state and local income and sales taxes and cap the deductibility of property taxes on federal returns at $10,000. A yes vote opposed a motion aimed at retaining state and local income and sales tax deductions.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Flood insurance renewal: The House on Nov. 14 voted, 237-189, to renew the National Flood Insurance Program through fiscal 2022 under terms that allow private-sector competition, permit businesses to leave the program and require residential premium hikes of 6.5 percent annually. A yes vote was to send HR 2874 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Hurricane Sandy claims: The House on Nov. 14 rejected, 190-236, a bid by Democrats to shelve HR 2874 (above) until the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security`s inspector general certify that thousands of disputed disaster claims from Hurricane Sandy in 2012 have been resolved. A yes vote backed the motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

$700 Billion for military in 2018: The House on Nov. 14 adopted, 356-70, the conference report on a $700 billion military authorization for fiscal 2018 that provides $66 billion for combat abroad, funds a 2.4 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel, officially declares climate change a U.S. and global security threat, and requires the administration to develop a strategy to counter Russia`s undermining of Western democracies. (HR 2810)

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal

Floor debate on dreamers bill: The House on Nov. 14 voted, 234-189, to block a Democratic bid to force floor debate on a bill now in committee that would grant permanent legal status to the so-called “dreamers” who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children. The bill would grant relief to up to 800,000 undocumented aliens who were younger than 18 when they entered the United States and have met several conditions including continuous residency for at least four years. A yes vote was in opposition to floor debate on HR 3440.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Senate

David Zatezalo, mine safety regulator: By a vote of 52 for and 48 against, the Senate on Nov. 15 confirmed David G. Zatezalo, a former coal executive and miner, to head the Mine Safety and Health Administration. Democratic critics noted that his company, Kentucky-based Rhino Resources, clashed repeatedly with Obama administration regulators over health and safety violations in 2011-2012 while he was its CEO. Before joining the management side of the industry, he belonged to the United Mine Workers of America.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Joseph Otting, comptroller of the currency: By a vote of 54 for and 43 against, the Senate on Nov. 16 confirmed Joseph M. Otting to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, an independent Treasury Department unit that oversees national banks and federal savings associations. Otting was president and CEO of OneWest Bank between 2010-2015, working with bank founder and now Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Otting signed a consent decree with the federal Office of Thrift Supervision in 2011 over the bank`s role in the mortgage-foreclosure crisis.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Steven Bradbury confirmation: The Senate on Nov. 14 confirmed, 50-47, Steven G. Bradbury, a partner in a Washington law firm, as general counsel for the Department of Transportation. The nomination proved controversial over Bradbury`s authorship of memos used by the George W. Bush administration to justify its “enhanced interrogation,” or torture, of detainees suspected of terrorism. He was acting head of the Department of Justice`s Office of Legal Counsel at the time. A yes vote was to confirm Bradbury.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: Congress is in Thanksgiving Day recess until the week of Nov. 27.