WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending June 22.

House

Medicaid coverage for opioid addicts: By a vote of 261 for and 155 against, the House on June 20 passed a bill (HR 5797) that would relax Medicaid reimbursement rules to benefit opioid addicts aged 21 through 64 who receive substance-abuse treatments as inpatients at mental institutions. Under the bill, federal Medicaid matching payments could be used to care for these individuals for up to 30 days per year, a reimbursement not now allowed. The bill would apply to states regardless of whether they have accepted the Affordable Care Act’s expansion of Medicaid to cover adults with incomes up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level. The bill is projected to add $991 million to the national debt over 10 years. A yes vote was to pass HR 5797.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

States that reject Medicaid expansion: By a vote of 190 for and 226 against, the House on June 20 defeated a Democratic bid to deny benefits under HR 5797 (above) to the 14 states that decline to participate in the Affordable Care Act`s expansion of Medicaid. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming. A yes vote was to link the bill on Medicaid coverage of opioid treatments to the Affordable Care Act.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert.

Senate

$717 billion for military in 2019: By a vote of 85 for and 10 against, the Senate on June 18 authorized a $717 billion military budget (HR 5515) for fiscal 2019, including $69 billion for war in Afghanistan, Iraq and other overseas theaters and $57 billion for active-duty and retiree health care. The bill sets a 2.6 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel; bans the purchase or use of technology made by the Chinese telecom giant ZTE; funds programs for military victims of sexual assault; authorizes $7.6 billion for purchasing 75 F-35 fighter jets; and lifts a ban on the development of sea-launched low-yield nuclear weapons. The bill sets an active-duty strength of nearly 1.33 million troops (485,741 Army, 331,900 Navy, 325,720 Air Force and 186,100 Marine Corps). A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

President’s bid for deficit reduction: The Senate on June 20 effectively killed a bill (HR 3) requested by President Donald Trump that would claw back $14.5 billion in unspent appropriations from previous years, with a small portion allocated to deficit reduction. On a tally of 48 for and 50 against, sponsors fell short of the simple majority needed to discharge the House-passed bill from oblivion in the Senate Appropriations Committee. The bill is now considered dead because starting June 22, its supporters would need 60 votes to bring it to the Senate floor. The rescissions are aimed at numerous domestic programs, with the Children’s Health Insurance Program slated to receive the largest single cut, about $7 billion. No children would lose CHIP coverage, according to the Congressional Budget Office, but the move would prevent reallocations to children’s programs including expanded early childhood education. A yes vote was to advance the rescissions package.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

KEY VOTES AHEAD: The House will take up immigration legislation in the week of June 25, while the Senate will debate a five-year farm bill.