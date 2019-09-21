WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Sept. 20.

Right to Sue vs. Mandatory Arbitration: By a vote of 225 for and 186 against, the House on Sept. 20 passed a bill (HR 1423) that would make mandatory-arbitration clauses unenforceable in federal employment, consumer, antitrust and civil rights disputes. The measure would effectively eliminate from employee-employer agreements as well as from purchase and rental contracts between customers and corporations the increasingly common requirement that aggrieved parties pursue relief through closed mediation rather than openly in court. They still could choose to submit disputes to binding arbitration. This bill could influence the treatment of mandatory arbitration in state courts.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Mandatory Arbitration, Collective Bargaining: By a vote of 161 for and 253 against, the House on Sept. 20 refused to apply HR 1423 (above) to collective bargaining agreements in the same way it applies to contracts for everyday commercial transactions and non-unionized workplace arrangements. The amendment was sponsored by Republicans. Mandatory arbitration has been a standard feature of collective bargaining since the 1930s, but under terms of equity that deny management the advantages corporations enjoy in the type of forced mediation addressed by this bill. Still, backers of the amendment said it was a “glaring flaw” and “hypocrisy” for the bill to provide an exemption to collective bargaining agreements.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Seven Weeks’ Stopgap Budget: By a vote of 301 for and 123 against, the House on Sept. 19 passed a continuing resolution (HR 4378) to provide stopgap appropriations for the first seven weeks of fiscal 2020, which starts Oct. 1. Averting a government shutdown, the bill would fund agencies at 2019 levels while giving negotiators time to reach agreement on regular appropriations bills for the 2020 budget year.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Rodgers

Senate

Robert Destro, Assistant Secretary of State: By a vote of 49 for and 44 against, the Senate on Sept. 18 confirmed Robert Destro, a professor at The Catholic University Columbus School of Law, as assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor. Destro was a member of the United States Commission on Civil Rights in the Reagan Administration. He drew unanimous Democratic opposition over his advocacy of state religious-freedom laws that restrict the rights of lesbians, gays and bisexual and transsexual individuals, and for his conservative views on women’s reproductive rights.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D