WASHINGTON — Here’s how state members of Congress voted during the legislative week that ended Friday.

HOUSE

Conducting House business by remote voting: Voting 217 for and 189 against, the House on Friday changed its rules to allow members to vote remotely in floor proceedings for the first time in the 231-year history of the institution. The measure, HR 965, also permits House committees to conduct committee business by remote connections, including video links. The rules, a response to the coronavirus pandemic, would be up for renewal in 45 days. For voting on the House floor, each physically present member would be authorized to vote by proxy for up to 10 absent colleagues whose voting instructions, filed electronically with the clerk’s office, he or she would be obligated to follow.

A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Approving $3 trillion for coronavirus relief: Voting 208 for and 199 against, the House on Friday approved a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package, HR 6800, that includes nearly $1 trillion for state, local, tribal and territorial governments; $200 billion to fund hazard pay for essential workers including medical personnel and first responders; $100 billion for hospitals serving poor communities; $100 billion to help tenants pay rent; $75 billion in homeowner mortgage aid; $75 billion for testing for all and free coronavirus care for those without health insurance; $25 billion to sustain the Postal Service; $10 billion in disaster aid to businesses and nonprofits shut out of the Paycheck Protection Program; $3.6 billion to boost ballot security and voter participation in this year’s elections; $600 million to help local police departments meet payroll and equipment costs; $600 million to address virus spread in state and federal prisons, and unspecified sums to cover $600 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits through January and a second round of stimulus payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to families up to certain income levels plus expanded child tax credits.

In addition, the bill would expand food stamps and nutritional assistance; fund student-loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 per borrower; open the Affordable Care Act to coronavirus patients lacking health insurance; expand so-called COBRA temporary medical insurance to those losing coverage at work; require the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to invoke coronavirus workplace rules within seven days; delay Census Bureau deadlines for supplying apportionment and redistricting data to jurisdictions; provide tax credits to incentivize employers to retain workers; expand earned-income tax credits for low-income families; temporarily lift a cap on tax deductions for state and local tax payments in certain states and shore up multi-employer pension plans in collective bargaining agreements.

A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Schrier, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Jayapal

Rejecting GOP change to stimulus ID: Voting 198 for and 209 against, the House on Friday defeated a Republican motion to strip HR 6800 of a provision that would broaden ID requirements for receiving coronavirus stimulus checks. The disputed provision is intended to benefit, among others, those who do not have a Social Security number and do not file a federal tax return because of low income. It allows them to use an IRS Taxpayer Identification Number to obtain a stimulus check to which they are entitled by law. The first stimulus round of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for families up to certain income levels was approved by Congress in late March, and the second round is funded in the current bill HR 6800.

A yes vote was to adopt the GOP motion.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Schrier, Smith, Heck

SENATE

Renewing domestic surveillance authority: Voting 80-16, the Senate on Thursday approved a five-year extension, HR 6172, of three sections of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that require periodic congressional renewal because of their direct or potential clash with Americans’ civil liberties. One section allows law enforcement to place roving wiretaps on homegrown or foreign terrorist suspects moving about the United States, and another authorizes government surveillance on U.S. soil of foreign “lone wolf” suspects not linked to terrorist organizations. Under the third section, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court can authorize permanently secret FBI searches of domestic library, bookstore and business records if the agency shows “reasonable grounds” that the targeted information is vital to an ongoing domestic probe of specifically defined foreign-sponsored threats to national security.

A yes vote was to send the bill back to the House.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Expanding civil liberties safeguards: Voting 77 for and 19 against, the Senate on Wednesday amended HR 6172 to expand civil liberties’ protections for religious institutions, public officials, news organizations and other parties targeted or innocently swept up in probes conducted under Section 215 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The amendment would give judges in the secret FISA courts more authority to order independent “amicus curiae” legal reviews by outside counsel of government actions in such cases.

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: Cantwell

Not voting: Murray

Requiring warrants for browser warrants searches: Voting 59 for and 37 against, the Senate on Wednesday rejected an amendment to HR 6172 that sought to prohibit federal investigators from conducting warrantless searches of internet browser and search-engine histories under Section 215 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Supporters needed 60 votes to gain approval of their amendment.

Voting yes: Cantwell

Not voting: Murray