WASHINGTON — Here’s how U.S. Senate members from Washington state voted during the legislative week that ended Friday. The House was in recess.

Confirming head of counterintelligence: Voting 84-7, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed William R. Evanina as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center over criticism that he has been a reluctant supporter of whistleblower rights. The NCSC is the lead U.S. agency for safeguarding America against foreign intelligence penetrations. The vote keeps Evanina in a post he assumed in 2014 when Senate confirmation was not required. After joining the FBI as a special agent in 1996, he investigated organized crime and terrorist activities, and he was promoted in 2013 to head FBI-CIA joint counterintelligence operations.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D

Not voting: Patty Murray, D

Upholding veto of war powers measure: Voting 49-44, the Senate on Thursday failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to overturn President Donald Trump’s veto of a resolution concerning the possibility of war with Iran. The measure sought to require the administration to obtain advance congressional approval for actions against Iran or its proxy forces except when there is an imminent threat to the United States. It did so by invoking the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which asserts the power of Congress to declare war under Article I of the Constitution. Under the 1973 law, presidents must notify Congress within 48 hours when they send the U.S. military into combat, then withdraw the forces within a set period unless Congress has authorized the action. A yes vote was to override the veto.

Voting yes: Cantwell

Not voting: Murray