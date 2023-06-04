DETROIT — When Sara Moughni filled out the race and ethnicity questions on the SAT a couple years ago, her choices were the usual, including White, African American, Asian, American Indian or “other.” She begrudgingly chose “other.”

Moughni, who lives in Dearborn Heights, went on to write a scholarship essay about her inability to check a box that aligns with her identity as an Arab American. Her family emigrated from Lebanon to Michigan in the 1970s.

She noted it’s not just the SAT, the college entrance exam. Moughni doesn’t see herself reflected on any number of government, school or health care forms. That’s because the federal government has long categorized anyone with roots in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as White, including people from places such as Egypt, Lebanon, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Morocco, Syria and Yemen.

That could change with a federal proposal to add a new MENA category to the U.S. Census and other federal data collection efforts that would ensure Moughni is counted as part of a distinct population, instead of being “invisible” within the larger White category.

“When we’re lumped in with ‘White,’ our experiences tend to be invalidated because we’re seen as outliers,” said Moughni, 18, who this month finished her first year at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. “And we think of outliers as being an error and, therefore, you ignore them.”

A federal working group in late January recommended that a MENA category be added to official demographic data collection in part because “many in the MENA community do not share the same lived experience as White people with European ancestry, do not identify as White, and are not perceived as White by others.” Public comment on the proposal ended last month.

Advertising

Researchers and stakeholders say they support the revision because data collected by the Census Bureau, educational institutions and other government entities are used to determine federal funding allocations, legislative redistricting, health needs for specific subgroups of the population and civil rights enforcement, among other policies.

The proposal has a ways to go before officials within the White House Office of Budget and Management finalize a decision by summer 2024, but even getting to this point is something the Arab American community has been seeking for at least three decades.

“I’m very optimistic, but you just never know when you’re dealing with politics at the federal level. Anything can happen,” said Matthew Jaber Stiffler, director of the Center for Arab Narratives at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn.

“But if you talk to our friends at the Census Bureau, they’re pretty confident. They know their research, the data, show this is the way to go.”

The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Arab American Institute estimates 3.7 million Arabs are living in the United States, and experts say there might be anywhere from 300,000 to 500,000 people who might identify as Middle Eastern and Northern African in Michigan. However, because it has not been an officially recognized category for race or ethnicity, it can be hard to say with any certainty. Metro Detroit hosts what is considered the country’s largest concentration of Arab Americans, with many residing in Dearborn and Hamtramck.

“It’s not an insignificant group of people by any standard,” said Reynolds Farley, research professor emeritus at the University of Michigan’s Population Studies Center.

Advertising

‘Do I look white to you?’

The MENA proposal came from the Federal Interagency Technical Working Group on Race and Ethnicity Standards, which wants to revise the U.S. race and ethnicity definitions.

The guidance, set by the Office of Budget and Management, was last updated 25 years ago in 1997 and requires ethnicity to be asked on federal surveys only in terms of “Hispanic or Latino” and “Not Hispanic or Latino.”

In addition to a separate MENA category, the working group’s other major recommendation is for the Office of Budget and Management to combine the current race and ethnicity questions into a single question, in part to reduce confusion among respondents about the distinction between race and ethnicity.

A MENA proposal was introduced during the Obama administration. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat who represented the Dearborn community until this year, recalled lobbying then-Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzger ― whose department houses the Census Bureau ― on the need for the category when she first arrived in Congress in 2015.

After President Donald Trump took office, the effort stalled. The Census Bureau said in 2018 it would not add the category for the 2020 decennial count, citing the need for more research and testing. Dingell now sees an urgency to getting the change adopted in the next 18 months.

“I want to make sure it gets done during the Biden administration,” Dingell said.

Advertising

Dingell and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, led a letter with several colleagues to OMB Director Shalanda Young this spring urging that the update be finalized “on schedule” in 2024 to realize the “full recognition of underserved and hard-to-count communities, including MENA populations.”

“I asked the director of the Census in a hearing, ‘Do I look white to you?'” said Tlaib, who is Palestinian American. “For many of my colleagues, it’s been educational to understand that, oh, what we collect now, this is not actually accurate.”

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the Democratic chairman of the Senate panel with jurisdiction over the Census Bureau, brought Census Director Robert Santos to Dearborn last fall in part to hear from a roundtable of stakeholders about the need for a MENA response category, which the agency’s own research has shown would lead to more accurate data.

“I write to voice support for this process and urge OMB to adopt the recommended revisions expeditiously,” Peters wrote in a letter to the OMB director this month.

Why MENA data is needed

Having a specific race and ethnicity category that matches one’s self-identity is not only valuable, but it also allows for a better understanding of what is actually happening in everything from schools to the workforce, from medicine to entertainment, experts said.

“It’s not trivial,” said Farley of UM’s Population Studies Center. “Firms with 100 or more employees, for example, have to report racial compositions to the government. … A change like this can help better track things like discrimination and can give us a better chance to root out problems like racism wherever they be and eliminate them.”

Sponsored

The revision, if adopted, could also affect elections. When political districts are redrawn every 10 years, Michigan’s redistricting commission is tasked with, among other things, reflecting “communities of interest” in how lines are drawn. A separate MENA classification could mean more representation in the state Legislature or even Congress, Farley said.

Abdullah Hammoud, Dearborn’s first Arab American mayor, said adding a MENA category would allow the community to tap a host of additional resources, including public health initiatives and business opportunities because MENA-owned firms would have minority classification to pursue contracts earmarked for minority-owned businesses.

“When you have access to that data, it presents stronger opportunities to pursue grant funding and draw on federal dollars,” Hammoud said.

More accurate data also could help identify disparities in government programs and health care and begin to explain why it seems some MENA populations suffer from poorer health outcomes than non-Latino Whites.

The data could aid in understanding how to best roll out public health initiatives ranging from air quality to combatting diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Such information would have been crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ali Abazeed, Dearborn’s public health director.

“Some researchers surmise that Dearborn had arguably the worst response, or worst outcomes, to the pandemic of any city in Michigan,” Abazeed said.

Advertising

He pointed to an Oakland University study showing Arab Americans had a 17% infection rate of COVID-19, which means Arab Americans had 2.63 times greater odds of testing positive for COVID-19 compared with non-Hispanic Whites. A federally recognized MENA category could help make the case for research funding into why the infection rate was so high, Abazeed said.

The American Community Survey by the Census Bureau has an ancestry question that allows researchers to pull some disaggregated data on Arab Americans, but its usefulness is limited due to small sample sizes. Also, people write in their responses and may put down anything they want, said Stiffler at the Arab American National Museum.

Taking MENA populations out of the White racial category would ensure Arab Americans are better represented in federal data gathering but also likely state data collection and other sectors like education and medicine. Any entity that must report data to the federal government would likely adopt the OMB’s new data collection standards, Stiffler said.

“Here I am, a researcher who’s got this Center for Arab Narratives, and one of the main questions we get is: How many Arab Americans are in the U.S.?” Stiffler said. “And my response is, ‘We don’t know, but here’s some good guesses.'”

Why Arabs were categorized ‘White’

Early Arab American immigrants resisted being categorized as Asian in the early 1900s because laws such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 prevented Asians from becoming U.S. citizens, Stiffler said.

Instead, to gain citizenship, immigrants from MENA countries fought in court and other venues to be considered White, which the federal government eventually recognized.

Advertising

But by the 1980s, the community was feeling the sting of anti-Arab discrimination in the political realm and media representations and started to question its “White” categorization, Stiffler said.

“The community said, ‘Look, although we’re legally White, we’re not being treated as a part of the majority culture, so we want our own separate identity for political representation, federal recognition and also for community pride,'” he said.

Dearborn resident, law professor and comic Amer Zahr made a documentary film called “We’re Not White” about this idea in 2017.

“Nobody in society really views us as White,” said Zahr, who was born in Jordan to refugee parents of Palestinian heritage.

”Ask anybody if they think Warren Avenue is the White part of town,” Zahr added, referring to the Dearborn boulevard that is home to dozens of businesses catering to the Arab American community and others.

The push for the MENA category started in the lead-up to the 1990 Census, when activists urged the government to count the number of people of Arabic-speaking descent living in the United States. An early campaign was titled “Yalla Count MENA In,” said Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute.

Advertising

“I’m Arab American ― that’s my ethnicity, that’s my national origin,” said Berry, who was born in Lebanon and raised in Dearborn. “But ‘Arab American’ was not inclusive enough. It didn’t capture enough people to be added to a Census descendent form, which is how we got to MENA: Middle East and North Africa.”

The idea was to encompass all 22 members of the Arab League, plus what is geographically within the Middle East, including Iran, Israel and Turkey, Berry said. The category could also capture transnational groups like Armenians and Chaldean/Assyrians.

“It’s been a huge, huge, wonderful coalition that’s come to bear to get support for it,” Berry said.

Since the proposal was published in January, groups like the Dearborn-based National Network for Arab American Communities mobilized volunteers to gather a total of 13,350 comments nationwide for the Federal Register in support of the change, said Salma Mohamed, 23, of Brooklyn, New York. Mohamed helped coordinate the campaign as a policy associate with the network, which has 32 member groups across a dozen states.

“It was a huge mobilization effort on the part of our community to really say, ‘We’re here. We matter. You need to hear us now. You need to see us now,'” Mohamed said.

One community organizer was out collecting public comments past midnight during Ramadan for the network’s Count MENA In campaign, Mohamed said.

Advertising

Some community members have raised concerns that the data could be misused for government surveillance or tracking individuals. However, Mohamed said the lack of data actually can shield misconduct or exacerbate it by making such targeting harder to prove.

“The community has been surveilled for decades with impunity. When we have the data, we can challenge it. We can make a disparate impact claim. We can advocate for policy change,” she said. “But without the data, it really makes it so much harder.”

Demographers agree the category’s addition is a good step, though it’s not clear if everyone who might be considered a member of a MENA population would choose that title for themselves, so educational outreach about the new category and who should the MENA box will be key.

“A lot of demographers feel it’s high time that something like this is done, but I know people worry if it will be accepted and embraced by the community,” said Kurt Metzger, who founded Data Driven Detroit. “When there’s a new category, it’s important to have turnout be significant so that we can rely as much as possible on the data.”

Zahr doesn’t love the MENA category because he rejects the term “Middle East.” It “really means we are east from White people,” he said.

But he also recognizes that a MENA box is progress.

“If it is what we have to live with to get accurate numbers about our community,” Zahr said, “then it’s a good first step.”