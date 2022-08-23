Donald Trump has endorsed more than 200 candidates for state and federal office during the 2022 midterm elections, an unusually wide-ranging effort by a former president to consolidate and enhance his personal political influence.

The main objective for both parties in a midterm election year is to capture control of the next Congress, state legislatures and governor’s offices. But turning blue seats red has not been a central focus for Trump as he weighs an increasingly likely third bid for the White House in 2024. Instead, a New York Times analysis shows his endorsements fall into two major categories: election deniers who have openly spread the lie that he won in 2020, and incumbents whose likely victories — in some cases uncontested — help sensationalize his power inside the party.

A much smaller percentage of Trump’s endorsements have been aimed at Democratic seats that would help Republicans win back the majorities in the House and Senate that his party lost while he was in the White House.

159 ARE ELECTION DENIERS

127 won their primary

16 lost their primary

16 primaries coming

The unifying thread through the majority of Trump’s endorsements has been a candidate’s willingness to help him spread the lie that he won the 2020 presidential race. Many of these candidates either took concrete actions to subvert the election, such as voting in Congress or state legislatures to delay certification of the vote, suing to overturn results or backing partisan reviews of the ballot count. Others made clear public statements in political ads, social media posts or on the campaign trail that expressed doubts about the 2020 election. Here are some of Trump’s most closely watched election deniers and how they have fared:

David Perdue, Lost in the Georgia governor primary

Trump invested an immense amount of political capital on a failed bid to oust several Republicans who insufficiently backed or outright rejected his bid to overturn the election results in Georgia. An embarrassing night of failures included his signature loss of the primary season: Perdue’s 52-point defeat by Gov. Brian Kemp, the Republican incumbent.

J.D. Vance, Won in the Ohio U.S. Senate primary

Vance’s position on election fraud grew less nuanced over the course of his primary race, and eventually helped him win a late Trump endorsement that pushed Vance over the finish line in a crowded primary, delivering the former president one of his key victories in an early show of strength.

Kari Lake, Won in the Arizona governor primary

Few governor’s races have been as closely watched as Arizona’s, where Lake’s rise can be credited to her unyielding support for Trump’s election lies. Her victory in the primary followed a bitter proxy fight between Trump loyalists and more traditional Republican governors who have campaigned on local issues. The winner in Arizona in November will have vast influence over a crucial 2024 battleground state.

Mark Finchem, Won in the Arizona secretary of state primary

Finchem is in the vanguard of a coalition of more than a dozen 2020 election deniers seeking once-obscure secretary of state posts across the country. He wants to ban early voting, has sued to suspend the use of electronic vote-counting machines and has co-sponsored legislation to give the state’s Republican-led Legislature authority to overturn election results.

Dan Cox, Won in the Maryland governor primary

Republicans have controlled the governor’s office for the past eight years in this Democratic stronghold thanks to the moderate, bipartisan leanings of Gov. Larry Hogan, who is being forced out by term limits. Trump took a different approach, backing Cox, who has made a long list of false claims about the election, wrote on Twitter during the Capitol riot that Vice President Mike Pence was a traitor, and raised little money for his race. Cox’s victory increases the chance Democrats win back this seat.

Kristina Karamo, Awaiting formal nomination for Michigan secretary of state

Karamo has denounced yoga as a satanic ritual, called the rapper Cardi B a tool of Lucifer and falsely claimed the election was stolen from Trump and that he actually won Michigan (he lost by 140,000 votes). She has put election conspiracy theories front and center in her bid to be the top elections official in a state whose 16 electoral votes were decided in 2020 by under 3 percentage points.

John Gibbs, Won in the Michigan U.S. House primary

Gibbs, a former federal housing official, defeated Rep. Peter Meijer, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But in this moderate district, Gibbs’ victory only increased the chance for Democrats to pick up the seat.

Kelly Tshibaka, Advanced to Alaska’s U.S. Senate election in November

A little-known commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration before Trump’s endorsement elevated her national profile, Tshibaka hopes to unseat Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has represented her state for two decades — and who voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial. Both have won spots on the November ballot.

Harriet Hageman, Won in the Wyoming U.S. House primary

Hageman trounced Rep. Liz Cheney, whose votes aligned with Trump’s wishes 93% of the time during his presidency. But she not only voted to impeach Trump over Jan. 6, she became the star of the House committee investigating his role in the attack on the Capitol.

Mehmet Oz, Won in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary

Oz is one of several Republican candidates who have tried to strike a balance, raising enough questions about the 2020 election to fuel doubts about it and to win Trump’s endorsement, while also trying to appeal to mainstream voters. During a single radio interview in March, Oz said both that there was “definitely fraud” that may have cost Trump the election and that the election hadn’t been stolen.

—

145 ARE INCUMBENTS

125 won their primary

1 lost their primary

19 primaries coming

Many of Trump’s endorsements have been bestowed upon incumbent Republicans facing token opposition or an otherwise clear path to victory. Here, the goal is running up a lopsided win-loss record that Trump can point to as a sign of his political strength and his inevitability as the party’s 2024 nominee. During the past decade, congressional incumbents have won reelection more than 90% of the time. Here are several incumbents Trump has endorsed:

Chuck Grassley, Won in the Iowa U.S. Senate primary

Grassley, who will be 89 years old on Election Day, would become the longest-serving Republican senator of all time if he’s sworn in for an eighth term in January, when he would start his 42nd year in the chamber. Grassley is the definition of a sure bet at this point: He has won each of his past six elections by at least 24 percentage points.

Hal Rogers, Won in the Kentucky U.S. House primary

Rogers has served in the House since 1981, which makes him the longest continuously serving current member, and the 22nd-longest in history. He has won with at least two-thirds of the vote in 20 of his past 21 races, including six elections in which Democrats didn’t bother fielding a candidate.

Ken Calvert, Won in the California U.S. House primary

The fourth-most-senior Republican House member, Calvert has kept his seat for 30 years.

Mike Crapo, Won in the Idaho U.S. Senate primary

Crapo has been a fixture in Idaho politics since he ran for the state Legislature in the 1980s, ran for Congress and even served as acting governor for a few hours. He has been a senator since 1999.

Darin LaHood, Won in the Illinois U.S. House primary

The son of Ray LaHood, a former U.S. transportation secretary, the younger LaHood first won this House seat in a special election in 2015. He captured roughly 70% of the vote in each of his reelection bids and now is guaranteed a fifth term: He’s one of a handful of House members this year in uncontested races.

—

18 ARE DEMOCRATIC TARGETS

16 won their primary

0 lost their primary

2 primaries coming

While Trump was president, Republicans lost control of the Senate, the House and five governors’ offices. So far, his endorsements would do little to help mitigate those trends. Simply put, Trump has not put his prestige on the line to a significant degree: He has backed just three Republican candidates for the 14 Senate seats Democrats are defending this year. And even if all of his House endorsements won — and all of the other seats remained unchanged — Democrats would still control the chamber in 2023. Here are some of the Democratic seats that Trump has targeted:

Herschel Walker, Won in the Georgia U.S. Senate primary

To keep control of the Senate after the 2020 elections, Republicans had to win just one of the two Senate seats in Georgia, where Democrats hadn’t won since 1996. But Trump’s obsession with his own defeat distracted from the two Senate runoffs — the day before the Jan. 6 riot — and Republicans lost both. Walker, a college football legend whose ties to Trump go back decades, represents the former president’s bid to win back one of those seats, now held by Raphael Warnock.

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Won in the Ohio U.S. House primary

A former beauty pageant winner and Fox News contributor, Gesiotto Gilbert outlasted a crowded primary to run for the seat being vacated by Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate nominee. The northeast Ohio district is a top target for Republicans, who need to flip six seats to win the majority — but in the three dozen Democratically held districts where Republicans have the best chance to win, Trump has endorsed just four candidates.

Adam Laxalt, Won in the Nevada U.S. Senate primary

A former Nevada attorney general, Laxalt has won the state’s Republican primary for Senate and will face Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the Democratic incumbent. Following Trump’s cue, Laxalt has promoted baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election, and he began laying detailed groundwork to fight election fraud in his own race this year, months before any votes were cast.

Doug Mastriano, Won in the Pennsylvania governor primary

Republicans remain concerned that Trump’s fixation on 2020 could sink his party’s hopes of picking up the Pennsylvania governor’s office, an open seat because Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited.

Matthew DePerno, Awaiting formal nomination for Michigan attorney general

A lawyer who rose to prominence challenging the 2020 results in Antrim County, DePerno is running to unseat Dana Nessel, a Democrat, campaigning on election conspiracy theories and vowing to conduct criminal investigations of Nessel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others. DePerno has also been implicated in a scheme to gain unauthorized access to voting machines; he is being investigated now by the very office he wants to lead. He has denied the allegations. The state GOP is expected to make his nomination official Saturday.

Blake Masters, Won in the Arizona U.S. Senate primary

A venture capitalist and political newcomer, Masters captured the Republican nomination for Arizona’s Senate seat on the strength of Trump’s endorsement and will face Mark Kelly, the Democratic incumbent, in November. Masters campaigned heavily on militarizing the border, said that gun violence should be blamed on “Black people, frankly,” and repeatedly made false claims that there had been widespread fraud in the 2020 election.