Donald Trump will make his first appearance in federal criminal court Tuesday. But the former president has been pleading his case for days in a far friendlier venue — the court of Republican public opinion, where he continues to dominate the 2024 field.

For Trump and his team, there has been a sense of familiarity, even normalcy, in the chaos of facing a 37-count indictment in the classified documents case. After two House impeachments, multiple criminal investigations, the jailing of his business’ former accountant, his former fixer and his former campaign manager, and now two criminal indictments, Trump knows the drill, and so do his supporters.

The playbook is well-worn: Play the victim. Blame the “deep state.” Claim selective prosecution. Punish Republicans who stray for disloyalty. Dominate the news. Ply small donors for cash.

His allies see the indictment as a chance to end the primary race before it has even begun in the minds of Republican voters by framing 2024 as an active battle with President Joe Biden. Until now, the main pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., has focused heavily on Trump’s chief Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in its $20 million of ad spending. But that messaging has shifted after the indictment, with a new commercial already being shown that pits Trump directly against Biden.

The intended effect, said a person familiar with the strategy, is to present Trump as the party’s leader and the presumptive nominee who has already entered a head-to-head battle with Biden and his Justice Department, making Trump’s Republican opponents look small by comparison.

Advertising

Trump, who flew to Florida on Monday before his Tuesday appearance, is determined to serve as narrator of his own high-stakes legal drama. He posted on Truth Social to reveal he had been indicted minutes after his lawyer had called to alert him last week.

“The only good thing about it is it’s driven my poll numbers way up,” Trump told the Georgia Republican Party in a combative speech Saturday.

So far, the indictment fallout appears to be moving along two parallel tracks in different directions, one political, the other legal.

Politically, Trump has continued to consolidate Republican support. In a CBS News poll Sunday, only 7% of likely Republican primary voters initially said the indictment would change their view of Trump for the worse — and twice as many said it would change their view “for the better.” Eighty percent of likely Republican voters said Trump should be able to serve even if convicted.

Legally, the specificity and initial evidence presented in the charging document that was unsealed Friday showed the gravity of the case.

That evidence includes a recording of Trump claiming to have a classified document in front of him and acknowledging he no longer had the power to declassify it, photographs of documents strewn across a storage-room floor — which Trump was particularly rankled by — surveillance footage, reams of subpoenaed texts from his own aides and notes from his own lawyer. “If even half of it is true, then he’s toast,” Bill Barr, who served as attorney general under Trump, said on Fox News. “It’s very, very damning.”

Advertising

As he headed to Miami, Trump was working to reassemble a legal team shaken by two major resignations Friday as the special counsel who brought the charges, Jack Smith, said he would push for a “speedy trial.”

For Trump, who has long blurred public-relations woes and legal peril, his 2024 campaign began in part as a shield against prosecution, and victory at the ballot box would amount to the ultimate acquittal. Still, few political strategists in either party see running while under indictment as a way to appeal to the independent voters who are crucial to actually winning the White House.

But Trump has rarely looked past the task immediately in front of him, and for now, that is the primary. The CBS News poll showed him dominating his closest rival, DeSantis, 61% to 23%.

On Sunday night, MAGA Inc. CEO Taylor Budowich sent a memo of talking points to surrogates that tellingly does not mention DeSantis at all, only Biden.

Another person familiar with the super PAC’s strategy said that the fundamentals of the political race had not changed even as the indictment has brought Trump the gravest legal threat he has ever faced. And the PAC would eventually continue attacking DeSantis, directly focusing on his record while also elevating other Republican candidates in the hopes of shearing off some of DeSantis’ support.

The uncomfortable posture of Trump’s rivals was captured in a video released by DeSantis’ super PAC, Never Back Down, attacking the “Biden DOJ” for “indicting the former president,” displaying images of Trump. Trump’s team was delighted to see it, even if the ad cast DeSantis as the man to clean house inside the federal government. As the Trump team sees it, forcing rivals to rally around Trump is a reaffirmation of the former president’s place at the head of the GOP.

Advertising

The arc of how Trump bends the Republican Party and its voters to his interests is not new. He famously joked that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose support in his 2016 campaign.

He survived a succession of scandals as president — including the long-running investigation by a previous special counsel, Robert Mueller, that sent some Trump advisers to prison — that few others could. One reason, his advisers and allies say, is that Republican voters have become inured to the various accusations he has faced, flattening them all into a single example of prosecutorial and Democratic overreach, regardless of the specifics.

“Most people on my side of the aisle believe when it comes to Donald Trump, there are no rules,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of Trump’s most ardent Republican defenders, said on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday. “And you can do the exact same thing or something similar as a Democrat and nothing happens to you.”

The New York Post captured the sentiment succinctly with a tabloid banner Monday that read, “What About the Bidens?”

One Trump adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss strategy, noted that most politicians would assume a defensive crouch when facing a federal indictment. But not Trump, who delivered two speeches Saturday, has posted dozens of times on his social media site and is determined to use the national spotlight to drive a proactive message of his own. “It is Trump 24/7, wall-to-wall — why not use that to your advantage?” the adviser said, referring to the blanket media coverage Trump has been receiving after his indictment.

The charges, however, could pose a long-term political challenge. An ABC/Ipsos poll from the weekend found that more independents thought Trump should be charged than thought he should not. And 61% of Americans found the charges either very or somewhat serious.

Sponsored

In the CBS News poll, 69% of independent voters said they would consider Trump’s possession of documents about nuclear systems or military plans a national security risk (46% of Republicans said the same, suggesting a potential fracture in the party over that point).

On Tuesday, Trump will fly to New Jersey after his hearing, commandeering the cameras again to deliver prime-time remarks that his team hopes will be televised.

Trump’s advisers took note that some cable and broadcast networks gave live coverage Monday to the departure of his motorcade from his club at Bedminster, New Jersey, as it headed for the airport for the trip to Miami. On Twitter, Trump adviser Jason Miller noted that even Fox News, which has generally shied away from extensive live Trump coverage, broadcast footage of the cars en route to the airport. Miller had mocked Fox News over the weekend for not carrying Trump’s appearances live.

The Trump operation said it had raised $4 million in the first 24 hours after his previous indictment by New York City’s Manhattan district attorney in March. But the campaign has yet to disclose the sum this time.

In a major fundraiser that was in the works before the indictment, Trump is gathering top donors Tuesday evening at Bedminster. Those who raise at least $100,000 are invited to attend a “candlelight dinner” that will follow his address to the media.

The indictment news has blotted out other developments on the campaign trail. The announcement over the weekend by DeSantis of his first endorsement from a fellow governor, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, was barely a blip. And when Trump turns himself in at a Miami courthouse Tuesday, it will keep the attention on the former president.

Advertising

Roughly 15 groups are trying to galvanize Trump supporters to come to the Miami courthouse for his hearing, according to one person briefed on the plans. And one rival is seeking at least a share of the spotlight. Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old entrepreneur who is positioning himself as a pro-Trump alternative in 2024, has scheduled a news conference in Miami after already vowing, if elected president, to pardon Trump.

The juxtaposition in Trump’s own language about the stakes, legally and politically, can be jarring.

“This is the final battle,” Trump said Saturday.

But aware of the violence that broke out on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump urged supporters to march on the Capitol, he was more cautious Sunday when speaking to Roger Stone , his longest-serving adviser, in an interview for Stone’s radio show.

Trump said they should join that final battle while protesting “peacefully.”