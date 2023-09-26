The second debate of the Republican presidential primary will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific time.

The debate, sanctioned by the Republican National Committee and hosted by Fox Business Network, will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Where can I watch it?

There are several ways to watch.

Fox Business Network will broadcast the debate. Coverage beforehand will start at 3 p.m., and post-debate coverage will run through 10 p.m., at which point a rerun of the debate will be shown.

The debate will be broadcast simultaneously on Fox News, with programming starting at 5:30 p.m. Fox Nation, the channel’s streaming network, will carry it as well.

Univision will show the debate in Spanish and livestream it at UnivisionNoticias.com. Its streaming platform, ViX, will also have live coverage.

The streaming platform Rumble will also show the debate.

Which candidates will be onstage?

Six candidates have qualified for the debate:

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former United Nations ambassador

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

For these candidates, time is running short to gain on the front-runner in the race, former President Donald Trump. They will need to seize on moments such as debates, with national audiences, if they hope to be competitive in the early contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. Trump’s closest rival, DeSantis, has slipped in polling lately, and the other candidates have largely been stuck in single digits in national surveys.

This debate will have two fewer participants than the first debate, which drew nearly 13 million viewers and was also the most-watched cable telecast of the year outside of sports. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson failed to meet the increased requirements for the second debate, which demanded 50,000 individual donors (up from 40,000) and 3% in a minimum of two national polls accepted by the RNC. (up from 1%), or in one national poll plus two polls from early-voting states.

No one who missed the first debate qualified for the second.

Who is moderating the debate?

Two Fox News anchors — Dana Perino and Stuart Varney — will moderate alongside Ilia Calderón of Univision.

What about Trump?

Just like last time, he will skip the debate. He easily met the donor and polling thresholds, but he has refused to sign a required pledge to support the Republican nominee no matter who it is.

Instead, he will deliver a prime-time speech to current and former union members in Detroit, inserting himself into the dispute between automakers and the striking United Automobile Workers union.