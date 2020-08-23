The Republican National Convention starts Monday. Unlike the Democratic convention last week, which was almost entirely virtual, it will be held partly in person in Charlotte, North Carolina.

President Donald Trump is expected to speak every day. Other major speakers on Night 1 include Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Donald Trump Jr.

How to watch

Convention proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time Monday through Thursday but, as with the Democratic convention, the big speeches will happen at night.

— The New York Times will stream the convention every evening, accompanied by chat-based live analysis from our reporters and real-time highlights from the speeches.

— The official livestream will be available on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Amazon Prime.

— ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News will cover the convention from 10 to 11 p.m. every night; CNN from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.; MSNBC from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.; PBS from 8 to 11 p.m.; and C-SPAN at 9 a.m. and then at 8:30 p.m.

Who’s speaking

Trump’s campaign released a partial list of speakers for Monday:

— Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of the president’s most vocal allies in Congress and on Twitter.

— Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraising official for Trump and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.

— Former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina. She is also a former ambassador to the United Nations and is seen as a possible presidential candidate for 2024.

— Natalie Harp, a member of the advisory board for Trump’s reelection campaign.

— Amy Johnson Ford, a nurse.

— State Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia, a Democrat who is part of Trump’s response to Republicans who endorsed Joe Biden last week.

— Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and one of Trump’s chief defenders in the impeachment hearings.

— Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA. At 26, he is one of the president’s best-known young supporters, and he has been particularly prominent this year using the coronavirus as a political cudgel.

— Kim Klacik, the Republican candidate in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. The district is safely Democratic, but Klacik, who is Black, went viral for an ad in which she said Democrats did not care about Black lives.

— Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a couple who were filmed pointing guns at peaceful Black protesters in St. Louis. Trump shared the video on Twitter, and the McCloskeys were charged with felonies.

— Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. A niece of Sen. Mitt Romney, she has been consistently loyal to Trump.

— Sean Parnell, the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District. He is running against Rep. Conor Lamb, who won an upset victory two years ago.

— Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

— Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House Republican whip. He survived a nearly fatal shooting in 2017 and has been a staunch Trump supporter.

— Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate, and amid the recent protests over systemic racism and police violence, he has become something of a reluctant leader on racial issues.

— Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest son and a prominent surrogate on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

— Tanya Weinreis, a small-business owner in Montana who received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.