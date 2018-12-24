A deadly tsunami struck Indonesia on Saturday, killing at least 370 people and injuring more than 1,400 others.

Rescuers were searching for survivors in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait. It has been a devastating year for the country, which has seen a strong earthquake and tsunami, an airline crash and fires that together have killed more than 4,500 people, the most in more than a decade.

Nonprofit organizations and charities have mobilized to bring relief to those people affected by the tsunami. If you want to help, here are some pointers and a list of some of those organizations.

The best way to help is to send money

Experts say sending money is usually the most efficient way to help in a disaster. Sending goods like canned and dry food may be helpful, but there is always a chance that they might be misplaced or forgotten. They could also take longer to get to those in need.

Overall, it is important to research the organization or charity before donating. The website Charity Navigator grades charities based on transparency, accountability and financial health.

These groups are offering help

Catholic Relief Services is working with local partners and has mobilized a team to reach affected families. The group plans to provide emergency relief and assistance.

Doctors Without Borders has deployed a team to the affected areas to support local health providers.

International Federation of Red Cross volunteers in the community are providing emergency response.

International Medical Corps is working with a local aid organization to assess the most urgent needs of those affected.

Islamic Relief USA has sent a rapid assessment team to survey the damage. It also has a malnutrition project in Indonesia.

Oxfam is working with local organizations to build toilets, provide clean water and distribute hygiene kits that include blankets and soap.

UNICEF is assessing the situation and is ready to help the Indonesian government.