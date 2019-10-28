Those being displaced by the massive wildfire burning in Sonoma County can get some assistance from the Salvation Army.

The organization will expand its response to the Kincade Fire by offering three meals a day to evacuees at six shelter locations.

Evacuation orders have displaced 180,000 as Cal Fire reported Sunday night that the fire has burned 30,000 acres and was at 5 percent containment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency as a result of “unprecedented high-wind events” that helped fuel the Kincade Fire in Northern California and the Tick Fire in Southern California.

Salvation Army will be deployed in several Northern California cities, including Roseville and Auburn. Those who wish to donate to relief efforts can do so at www.kincaderesponse.org.

