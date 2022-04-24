For Western leaders traveling to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, the question of how to get there is far from straightforward.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were expected Sunday, but details of their trip have not been released.

The distance — Ukraine is the largest country in Europe, after Russia — makes air travel the obvious answer, but that option was eliminated when the government closed its airspace to civilian flights after the invasion.

That leaves rail, road or a combination of the two. It is about 340 miles by train from the Polish border to the Ukrainian capital, where Zelenskyy has remained since Russia invaded the country Feb. 24.

The first European leaders to visit Kyiv after the invasion were the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia who crossed from the Polish border by train March 15. The trip, to signal European solidarity, took place at a time of particular peril. Russian forces were bombarding the city in an attempt to take it.

In the aftermath of Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain’s visit to Kyiv on April 9, video emerged on social media of him swaying slightly as he stood in what appeared to be the carriage of a moving train.

Advertising

“I am traveling on a fantastic Ukrainian railways train to Kyiv from Poland,” he said.

Rumors about an impending trip by Johnson circulated for days, but no news of the journey itself became public until he was seen in Kyiv, likely a reflection of what his security officials viewed as a need for secrecy.

Other Western politicians have made the trip to Kyiv recently to stress their support for Ukraine, but even after the trips concluded, they have not disclosed their precise itineraries. A timetable showed the trip takes at least eight hours.

Visitors have included Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, who went April 8 to the town of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, where retreating Russian soldiers are accused of killing dozens of civilians.

The Austrian chancellor, Karl Nehammer, visited this month, as did the prime minister of Slovakia.