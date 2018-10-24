Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam and Democratic challenger Sean Casten clashed over a report in a Wall Street Journal story in which Casten cites Seattle sex columnist Dan Savage when asked to name a leader who inspires him.

In Monday night’s WTTW forum, Roskam referenced a recent Wall Street Journal story in which Casten cites sex columnist Dan Savage when asked to name a leader who inspires him.

“He bound himself to some people who were advocating political blackmail and political slander,” Roskam said of Casten during Monday’s debate. “And I think he should distance himself from these people.”

Casten didn’t back away from the comments.

“The person I embraced … is Dan Savage, who has been a voice for the LGBT community and particularly for the It Gets Better Project of teens who were considering suicide,” Casten said. “Mr. Roskam has been a horrible advocate for that community, and maybe he doesn’t like that I support them, but I do.”

Talking to reporters after the forum, Roskam again attacked Casten over Savage.

“Dan Savage has said and has advocated, saying that he wishes that all Republicans ‘were all f-ing dead,” Roskam said. Savage made the comment during HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” in 2011 and later apologized. “Dan Savage has advocated that a political candidate ‘should be dragged behind a pickup truck until there’s nothing left but (the) rope.’”

Roskam and Casten frequently have clashed over tone in the race. Casten has been a vocal critic of the president. Roskam has said Casten’s campaign demeanor reflects Trump’s temperament. The two candidates are running in the west and northwest suburban 6th Congressional District, which has become a national battleground as one of several suburban swing districts across the country.