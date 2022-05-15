YORK, Pa. — John Fetterman’s latest ad boasts that his campaign has become a movement. Days before Pennsylvania’s primary on Tuesday, Fetterman is the front-runner for the state’s Democratic Senate nomination. But he insists that he is simply “doing my thing.”

“I’m just a dude that shows up and just talks about what I believe in, you know?” he said Thursday in the deeply Republican county of York, standing across the street from The Holy Hound Taproom, a bar where he hosted a packed campaign event.

Just a dude.

Doing his thing.

That thing includes believing that “voting is kinda critical to democracy.” And pledging to “get good Democratic stuff done.” And referring to a potential Republican opponent as a “weirdo.”

Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, does not sound like any other leading politician in recent memory. And standing roughly 6-foot-8, with his uniform of basketball shorts and hoodies bearing occasional schmutz, he plainly does not look like one.

But as Tuesday approaches in a contest to determine the general-election contenders in one of the most closely divided states in the country, Fetterman is in a far stronger position than many party officials in Pennsylvania and Washington had anticipated. And if he wins the Democratic nomination, his candidacy will offer a clear test of whether politicians with vivid personal brands can overcome crushing national headwinds at a moment of intense political polarization.

To Fetterman’s many die-hard fans — who adore his family, can recite parts of his life story and sometimes credit Fetterman with renewing their interest in politics — his low-key, accessible style helps shape their perception of him as a relatable straight shooter.

“He seems such a down-to-earth guy,” said Kimberly Millhimes, 42, who said the Fetterman campaign stop at the bar was the first political event she could recall attending as an adult. Her assessment was repeated frequently in nearly two dozen interviews with Pennsylvania voters this week — that he is “real” and not just a rote politician.

To his detractors and some skeptical voters, nominating Fetterman — a 2016 supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who wore a sweatshirt to the White House Easter Egg Roll — could risk alienating voters in the more moderate suburbs who have increasingly embraced Democrats in the Trump era. He has also been dogged by a 2013 incident that could shape how Black voters across the state view him. When Fetterman was the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, he brandished a shotgun to stop and detain an unarmed Black jogger, telling police he had heard gunshots. Some party strategists worry that the episode could become a liability in the general election in November.

Public polling in Pennsylvania has been sparse, and there is theoretically still time for the Democratic race to be upended. But so far, there has been little evidence that any issues about his past or his persona have dented enthusiasm for Fetterman among many Democratic primary voters.

He ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2016 but built a devoted following, and after defeating an incumbent to win his party’s nomination for lieutenant governor, he has been a visible statewide presence in office. He had attracted national attention as mayor of Braddock, a struggling former steel town he worked to help revitalize. But he drew new levels of notice as a cable-television fixture when Pennsylvania’s 2020 votes were being counted.

His campaign has had an overwhelming fundraising advantage, a head start on television advertising and an early entry into the race. Rep. Conor Lamb — the polished moderate from Western Pennsylvania who has emerged as his closest rival — entered the race later and amassed notable institutional support but has struggled to break through statewide or to effectively define Fetterman in negative terms.

On Thursday night, as he made the rounds at The Holy Hound, attendees clamored for selfies and offered him French fries or a beer — Fetterman, who often holds campaign events in breweries and bars, ruefully declined. “Hell yeah!” he replied to a young attendee who requested a photo. He thanked another supporter who had already voted for being “triple awesome.”

“I feel like I could get a beer with Fetterman and we’d hit it off,” said Robert Keebler, 45, a union worker in suburban Pittsburgh.

Fetterman is widely considered a progressive candidate who promotes issues such as raising the minimum wage, legalizing marijuana and eliminating the filibuster, and fighting for voting rights, abortion rights and protections for LGBTQ+ people.

“Some folks, you know, will be like, ‘The Democrats! The culture wars! What are you going to do?’ I’m like, ‘Bring it on!’” Fetterman said in York. “If you get your jollies or you get your voters excited by bullying gay and trans kids, you know, it’s time for a new line of work.”

But he is not embracing the left-wing mantle. When one attendee at a campaign event told him that he would be the “tallest Squad member” — the small group of left-wing members of Congress — he quickly responded that he “won’t be a Squad member, but I will be your next United States senator.”

Republicans, however, see opportunities to paint Fetterman as too left-wing for centrist suburbanites. Charlie Dent, a moderate Republican and former Pennsylvania congressman who voted for President Joe Biden, said Fetterman’s “great challenge will be that he’s identified as a Bernie Sanders Democrat,” referring to the Vermont senator and democratic socialist.

“Say what you will about Bernie Sanders — at least he voted with Joe Biden,” Fetterman said, seeking to link Lamb with Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia who has opposed a range of Democratic priorities. Lamb’s campaign has refuted those comparisons, citing his own voting record.

Advertising

Asked whether he rejected the Sanders Democrat label, Fetterman replied, “Of course I reject it. We just talked for 10 minutes about how we’re just running as a basic Democrat.”

A Fetterman event Tuesday evening in conservative Westmoreland County took on the air of a party. Attendees sipped Bud Light and margaritas on an outdoor patio. Gisele Barreto Fetterman — the Second Lady of Pennsylvania who has embraced the acronym “SLOP” — interrupted her husband in the middle of his speech, handing him her drink while she regaled the crowd with a story about the geographic breadth of their support. And as Fetterman made the rounds, people told him they were delighted he had visited their county.

“We’re not just silly hillbillies,” said Gabrielle Keung, 27, who praised Fetterman for showing up and speaking bluntly. With Fetterman, she added, “There’s no wishy-washiness.”