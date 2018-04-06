If the Skripals came into contact with the deadly nerve agent at their doorstep, how did they have the ability to first go to a pub and a restaurant before they succumbed?

LONDON — It is an indelicate question, but why aren’t the Skripals dead?

The former Russian double agent attacked by a military-grade nerve agent a month ago is no longer in critical condition, his doctors said Friday, joining his daughter in a recovery that could lead to the pair helping investigators solve the mystery of exactly how, where and by whom they were poisoned.

Sergei Skripal, 66, is “responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition,” said Christine Blanshard, medical director at the Salisbury district hospital. Officials did not say whether the ex-spy had regained consciousness, as daughter Yulia Skripal did last week.

Yulia Skripal, 33, was also poisoned, but her condition had improved to stable last week. She is speaking, issuing statements and reportedly talking to relatives back home in Russia on the telephone.

“As Yulia herself says, her strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital,” her doctor said.

How can this be? As the Russian government has asked, in its campaign to discredit British assertions that Russia was behind the attack, why didn’t the Skripals collapse immediately if they were poisoned by a powerful nerve agent? If they came into contact with the agent at their doorstep — as British police said — how did they have the ability to first go to a pub and a restaurant before they succumbed?

The Skripals were found March 4 on a park bench in the cathedral city of Salisbury, she comatose, he awake but disoriented.

Medical experts attributed their recovery to the readily available treatments and antidotes they likely received at the hospital.

“Poisoning does not necessarily result in death,” said Michelle Carlin, a senior lecturer in forensic and analytical chemistry at Northumbria University. “If treated quickly and promptly enough, it is possible to recover from poisoning of many compounds.”

Asked if it was surprising that at least one of the Skripals regained consciousness after several weeks in a coma, Carlin said: “We don’t really know what normal is with Novichok agents, but what you’ve got to remember is their body has been poisoned with a compound, and although giving somebody an antidote will block the signal, the body still needs time to recover, and it needs to recover naturally, and obviously that takes time.”

She said it was difficult to discern why Yulia Skripal recovered faster than her father. “We don’t know if that’s because she had less administered, or it took longer to have an effect or because she’s younger or healthier — there’s too many factors to take into account,” she said.

Toxicologists and medical forensic specialists said nerve agents are most dangerous in the first few days after an attack, but given that the Skripals pulled through that, it wasn’t surprising that their condition was improving.

Malcolm Sperrin, a medical physicist, said a long-term prognosis for the Skripals remained uncertain. Referring to Yulia, he said, “She might talk and converse, but what we don’t know is if she will go back to where she was before the event, not just about cognition, but there’s other aspects that could be affected, like mobility, problems with mental state, anxiety, depression, there are so many unknowns.”

Britain said the improving health of the Skripals is “a tribute to the hardworking and talented National Health Service staff in Salisbury who have provided outstanding care.”

After the doctor’s statement Friday that the elder Skripal’s health also had improved, the Russian Embassy to the United Kingdom tweeted, “Good news!”

Russian officials have accused Britain of denying them access to Yulia Skripal. The British government said the choice not to meet with Russian officials, at least not yet, was hers. “We have conveyed to Ms. Skripal the Russian Embassy’s offer of consular assistance,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement released Thursday night. “Ms. Skripal is now able to choose if and when to take up this offer, but to date she has not done so.”

Russia has denied having anything to do with the attack, with top Russian diplomats insisting Britain either rushed or bungled the investigation — or that British agents may have poisoned the father and daughter to smear Russia.

A director of the Porton Down British military laboratory said this week that the nerve agent was from the Novichok class, a type designed and manufactured by the former Soviet Union. The lab, however, could not definitely say where the agent was manufactured.

Citing that failure, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, further muddied the waters, saying in a Facebook post Friday that the Skripals’ pets — two guinea pigs and a cat — had been killed by the British and then cremated to destroy evidence relating to the nerve agent used against Yulia and Sergei Skripal.

“Our sources indicate that BBC television company was aware that pets remained in the house, but for some reason, it concealed this information,” she wrote. “It would be nice to have a clarification. P.S. I’m not drawing any conclusions. This might be just a coincidence. But experiments with nerve agents in Porton Down were conducted specifically on guinea pigs.”

Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said Friday that the house had been sealed after police recognized that the Skripals had been poisoned with a nerve agent. Regrettably, “two guinea pigs had sadly died” by the time someone entered the home to see about the animals, the statement said, and “a cat was also found in a distressed state and a decision was taken by a veterinary surgeon to euthanize the animal to alleviate its suffering.”

One theory shared on Russian social media is that the Skripals were the victims of a vengeance attack by the mother of Yulia’s live-in boyfriend, who reportedly has ties to Russia’s security apparatus. Yulia Skripal’s cousin Viktoria Skripal said she knew nothing about the boyfriend other than he lived with Yulia and that “he’s close to all those structures, you understand.”

The couple’s apartment in the town of Podolsk, just south of Moscow, seemed to have been vacated. Mail had piled up in the letter box and nobody answered the door. Neighbors said he had moved out to his dacha.

Sergei Skripal was a double agent who sold secrets to Britain. He was convicted and jailed in Russia but released in a swap of intelligence agents in 2010.

A version of this story was originally published on washingtonpost.com. Read it here.