ATLANTA (AP) — Exactly how tight was Atlanta’s still too-close-to-call mayoral election? Expect an official answer at the beginning of next week.

Election officials in Fulton and Dekalb counties have scheduled meetings Monday to certify their official vote tallies from the runoff election Tuesday between Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood. Unofficial returns showed Bottoms barely ahead by a margin of 759 votes.

If the official margin is less than 1 percent of the overall vote, the loser can request a recount. Fulton County spokeswoman April Majors says recount results would be ready by the end of next week.

Bottoms is seeking to become Atlanta’s sixth consecutive black mayor since 1973. An upset by Norwood would end the Democratic Party’s 138-year hold on the office.