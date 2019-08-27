FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Until last week, the deliveryman’s knock at the door seemed like a welcome greeting, not a deadly threat.

Now, after the savage slaying of a Boca Raton woman when her washer and dryer were delivered, tremors of fear are shaking South Florida.

The attack called into question the trustworthiness of deliverymen and workers we invite into our homes every day. It left people wondering how much responsibility a company has to ensure its deliverymen are decent people. And it raised this scarier question: What can we do to make sure they aren’t crazed killers?

When Evelyn Udell, 75, opened her door to two deliverymen in her upscale Boca Raton neighborhood on Monday, she trusted them to safely deliver a new washer and dryer she’d ordered from Best Buy. The men, David Gonzalez and Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, did that.

But, according to police, things turned violent when Lachazo was left alone with Udell in her home. Instead of doing as he was directed and explaining the new appliances to Udell, police say he hit her with a mallet and set her on fire with acetone, killing her.

“The fact that it happened here is shocking, and the fact that it happened from a well-known company like this is scary,” Boca Raton Council Member Andrea O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke said many in the Boca Raton community are shocked and she has recommended that they remain on guard when opening their doors from now on.

“My message is to tell people we need to think about these things, about who we let into our home,” O’Rourke said. “Something like this can happen anywhere.”

Robin Siegal lives in a gated community across the street from Udell’s enclosed neighborhood in Boca Raton. Siegal said she normally does not invite workers into her home when she is alone, unless she has dealt with them in the past. If she has to be alone, she keeps her phone in her hand in case of an emergency.

Now, she doesn’t want strangers in her home period.

“I am scared,” Siegal said. “When you have something delivered from the store – Best Buy, Home Depot – you don’t know if they vet or don’t vet the people that are coming to your home.”

Stuart Grossman, an attorney who has handled hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of customers against deliverymen in his 40-year career, understands the fears. “The customer is entirely at the mercy of the delivery company,” he said.

The delivery company in Udell’s case was not in fact Best Buy, the well-known company whom she purchased her appliances from.

Best Buy said it contracted the delivery of its products to J.B. Hunt, an Arkansas shipping services company. J.B. Hunt, in turn, contracted with X.M. Delivery Service, a company based in Miami. Lachazo, 21, worked for X.M. Delivery when he showed up at Udell’s door on Monday.

A spokesman from Best Buy declined to speak about its hiring practices for deliverymen as well as how it vets subcontractors. The spokesman pointed to a statement the company made after Udell’s death, in which it said it would hire an independent security firm to “review our existing screening, audit and safety programs.”

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reached out to several large retailers that serve South Florida with deliveries and in-home service.

Representatives of AT&T and BrandsMart USA declined to speak about their hiring and safety practices, as well as their use of subcontractors. A spokeswoman from City Furniture also declined to speak, but specified that all deliveries are handled by the company’s own employees who have been “thoroughly vetted and background checked by City Furniture.”

Representatives from Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s and Sears did not respond to requests for comment.

Given his experience with civil lawsuits, attorney Grossman said a company should take basic steps to avoid hiring an irresponsible employee who puts customers at risk.

A background check during the hiring process should include a person’s work history as well as any history of crimes or violations. Companies also should pay attention to any evidence or documentation of irresponsible behavior after the person is employed – something he said most employers fail to do.

In the Boca case, Grossman said he would question whether Lachazo had any documented troubles or emotional issues preceding Monday’s deadly attack.

He noted that, according to a police report, Lachazo admitted to recently using marijuana through a vape and cocaine before Udell’s delivery. Did Lachazo have a documented problem with drug use? Did his employer know about it?

Lachazo also had a previous run-in with the law as well as a history of traffic violations.

In January 2018, he was arrested for having stolen stealing a cellphone at a convenience store three months earlier. Because he had no prior arrests, the charge was dismissed through his participation in a pretrial diversion program.

Regardless of Lachazo’s background, Grossman couched his comments with this truth: Blaming a company for an employee’s actions is hard if those actions weren’t related to the job. “They are not responsible for someone’s criminal nature,” he said.

That doesn’t mean companies are off the hook though.

According to Dennis O’Hara, they still have a legal responsibility to do their best to protect customers by making sound decisions in hiring, training and the use of subcontractors.

O’Hara, who has represented companies in hundreds of negligence cases over his long career, said many large companies, such as Best Buy, sometimes rely on the work of subcontractors to handle jobs like delivery or service repair.

O’Hara, who said he was not familiar with the deepest details of Udell’s murder, ultimately believes it would be difficult to find any one company responsible for the heinous actions that led to Lachazo’s arrest.

Particularly Best Buy, which is most distanced from any safety decision-making as a result of the two subcontractors, he said. “There is less and less connection between the original company sending the product and the person who delivered it,” O’Hara said.

Although subcontractors take some of the load of protection off large companies, they aren’t exactly a free pass, O’Hara said. In a courtroom, the company that hired the subcontractor would still have to prove they did the appropriate checks to ensure the contractor is reputable.

In Udell’s case, O’Hara said the vetting onus would fall both on Best Buy in its contracting of J.B. Hunt, and J.B. Hunt in its contracting of X.M. Delivery.

The owner of X.M. Delivery Service, Manuel D. Chavez, could not be reached for comment in phone calls and a visit to his home.

Rod Davis, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Florida and the Caribbean, said there is no information about X.M. Delivery in its database. Davis said this is probably because no one has complained about the company.

However, that isn’t necessarily because X.M. Delivery’s service is great, Davis said. It’s more likely that its service is a “business-to-business transaction” between J.B. Hunt and itself, which means it is less likely to “get inquiries from consumers and therefore, less likely to have a report.”

J.B. Hunt is based in Arkansas, and Davis said the Little Rock Better Business Bureau gave the company a D-minus rating.

Aileen Rosenfield, who lives close to the Udells, said the community has begun to take protective measures in their own hands in the wake of Monday’s attack.

On Thursday, Rosenfield said a neighbor of hers – a woman home alone – was expecting a delivery from Mattress Firm and called two neighbors for help to be on hand. Rosenfield came, as did another neighbor who brought along her dog – a Goldendoodle named Ozzy with a mean bark.

Advertising

Michael Flynn, a professor of law at Nova Southeastern University, and a practicing lawyer for over 30 years, has represented both companies and consumers in cases involving negligent hiring practices.

When it comes to what consumers can do to protect themselves before deliverymen enter a home, Flynn said he advocates for two things.

The first is to make sure the person coming into your home is licensed to do what they are coming to do. “You can ask the question and have them show you proof,” Flynn said.

The second thing is to do research about the company you purchase goods from. For example, Flynn said he would advise purchasing from reputable companies with good ratings that are easy to find online or elsewhere, instead of smaller, unknown companies.

However, he admitted that in Udell’s case, where Best Buy was the only company she dealt with, dealing with a reliable company sometimes has nothing to do with who actually shows up at your door.

In the end, Flynn was sort of stumped.

The dirty truth, he said, is that knowing whether the deliverymen who appear at your door are reliable, decent people, involves a lot of blind trust from a customer.

“How do you know?” he asked, pausing. “I don’t think you ever know.”

(Staff writer Brooke Baitinger contributed to this report.)

