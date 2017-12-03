HOUSTON (AP) — A gorilla at the Houston Zoo gorilla is back where she belongs after she managed to get out of the zoo’s gorilla exhibit and into an adjacent hog exhibit.

A 28-year-old western lowland gorilla named Holli was found Saturday afternoon with red river hogs. The animals share a zoo habitat but are separated.

Zoo officials say they’re investigating and working to ensure a gorilla can’t get away again. A team managed to return the gorilla to her proper home. They say the gorilla was never outside an animal containment area and no visitors were in danger.

No hogs or gorillas were hurt.