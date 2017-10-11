HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ highest criminal court has refused to block next week’s execution of a 55-year-old man who has confessed to strangling four females in Houston.

Attorneys for Anthony Allen Shore told the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals he suffers from brain damage and it would be unconstitutional to execute him Oct. 18.

The court has ruled Shore’s appeal is improper and won’t consider the merits of the arguments.

Shore was condemned for strangling 21-year-old Marie del Carmen Estrada in 1992. Her slaying went unsolved for more than a decade until DNA from under her fingernail was matched to Shore, who by then was a convicted sex offender. Shore has become known in Houston as the “Tourniquet Killer” and confessed to killing her and three others, including a 9-year-old and two teenagers.