HOUSTON (AP) — A report indicates that more than 80 percent of homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey in Houston’s floodplains could’ve been spared if they were at the higher elevation now being proposed by the mayor.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the figures come from a new Houston Public Works analysis of Harvey’s wreckage as city leaders consider a rewrite of the ordinance governing Houston’s floodplains.

Public Works found that about half of the more than 31,800 damaged single-family homes in floodplains wouldn’t have flooded during Harvey if built to the city’s current elevation standard.

The report comes about two months after Mayor Sylvester Turner first outlined his proposal, which includes new elevation standards for future development in flood-prone areas.

The City Council is expected to consider the new rules next week.

