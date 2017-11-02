HOUSTON (AP) — The largest school district in Texas has canceled classes Friday so students and staff can celebrate the world champion Houston Astros.

The Houston Independent School District on Thursday announced all schools and offices will be closed the next day to honor the Astros winning the World Series. The district has about 215,00 students.

Houston on Wednesday night beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to claim the title.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, via a website set up to celebrate the Astros , announced he’ll help host a parade and celebration at 2 p.m. Friday.

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas on Aug. 25, leading to heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston. Some downtown parking garages near the parade route are closed amid continuing Harvey cleanup.